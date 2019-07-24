ATOMIC CITY – Atomic Motor Raceway has been dark for a couple of weeks as they took a bit of a mid-season break from racing. The time away has given a chance to sit back and think about all that I have learned about racing, and the thing that I have noticed is more women involved in racing.
That is not a slam against the Orinda Newmans and the Dani Beebes and the Brandi Jackmans who have been so competitive this season at AMR. In fact, Orinda Newman has a sizable lead in the Hornet class as the racers head into the second half of the season.
But what about the history of the racing game? Where did those women come from and what did they do to leave a footprint in the racing game? Did they legitimately change the game or were they just a promotional ploy, designed to attract those who were simply curious as to what they were doing in the racing game?
Women in racing can be traced back to the early auto racing days. Some of the important dates in racing regarding women’s involvement trace back to 1909.
The first all-women auto race took place in 1909. It was a round trip race from New York City to Philadelphia. There were 12 competitors and the Woman’s Motoring Club cup went to Alice DiHeyes of New Jersey. She drove a Cadillac, with four female passengers.
There is also the case of a Maria-Teresa de Filippis of Italy, who was the first woman to compete in a European Grand Prix auto race. She participated in an event in 1958.
The first girl to win the All American Soap Box Derby was Karren Stead, of Lower Bucks, Penn., who won the race in 1975 at the age of 11. Since that time, there have been 18 other girls that have won that race at the world championships, including Danielle Del Ferrao, who in 1994 became the first person, boy or girl, to win that race two times.
Drag racing has showcased the talents of Shirley “Cha-Cha” Muldowney for years. Muldowney became the first licensed female drag racer in the United States in 1975 and was the first woman to drive a quarter of a mile in under six seconds. She won the Top Fuel segment of the NHRA’s Winston Drag Racing Series in 1977, ‘80 and ‘82, becoming the first person, male or female, to win that title three times.
The now famous Janet Guthrie became the first woman to compete in the Indianapolis 500 Auto Race back in 1977.
In the year 2000, two women qualified for the Indianapolis 500 for the first time in history. Racing veteran Lyn St. James, making her seventh start in the Indy 500, was joined by 19-year-old rookie Sarah Fisher. Unfortunately, the two knocked each other out of the race when they crashed on lap 74. That unfortunate accident cost the pair a chance to be the highest finishing woman in the 500.
In 2005, Danica Patrick became the first woman to actually lead a lap in the Indy 500. She was also named the Rookie of the Year in that race and the Rookie of the Year in the Indy Racing League in 2005. She finished in fourth that year in the Indianapolis 500.
In 2007, history was made again on behalf of women in racing when three women — Danica Patrick, Milka Duno and Sarah Fisher — all qualified for the Indianapolis 500.
In 2008, Danica Patrick made history once again when she became the first woman to win an Indy Car race, when she won the Japan Indy 300.
In 2012, Danica Patrick once again made history when she switched to the popular NASCAR racing circuit. The following year, she became the first woman to earn the pole position at the Daytona 500 and eventually finished eighth in that race.
Women have long been making history in racing and it is only a matter of time before they truly crash through (no pun intended) the barrier that separates men and women in racing and win a top notch race on one of the major racing circuits.
With all that women are doing in racing and that is especially true at Atomic Motor Raceway, there are women involved in nearly every aspect of the business.
There are women who are involved in the taking of entries and organizing the event each time that they run, they are in charge of keeping track of laps run and who actually wins the races each night as well as in control of concessions and admissions and so forth. Nearly all positions at the track are in the hands of women, which tells you a lot about the nature of the sport.
There is no doubt that without women in racing, Atomic Motor Raceway would be struggling to make it, at least this season. Women are everywhere in this sport.
The current standing in the Hornet Class of racing have Orinda Newman leading with 169 points, Dani Beebe is in fourth with 98 points, and Brandi Jackman sits in the sixth position with 63 points.
This is the first part of a two-part series about women in racing.