ATOMIC CITY – It seems like the Atomic Motor Raceway has been around for quite some time now, but the women who have been in auto racing can date back to 1888.
And they haven’t just been dressing in the winner’s circle or Victory Lane. They have been competitors since day one, some of them even tougher than their male counterparts.
At the turn of the century, many of the would-be drivers who just happened to be female had to prove that they were just as tough as the men in order to get a chance at driving.
Take for instance Violette Morris. She dressed so that she looked like a man. She smoked three packs of cigarettes a day just like a lot of her competitors and she could swear with the best of the sailors who would pack the race tracks of the era. She was as tough as they came and she earned their respect for being so.
Violette Morris has a story that you couldn’t make up if you tried. Simply stated, it’s just unbelievable.
Born the niece of French General Gouraud, Violette Morris was a naturally gifted and strong athlete who excelled at sports. She was an accomplished boxer who regularly competed against and beat men. Morris also went on to become a cycling champion, later graduating to riding motorcycles and racing cars. She was so committed to auto racing that she actually had an elective double mastectomy so she’d be more comfortable behind the wheel of the tight-fitting cyclecars she raced back in the 1920s.
During WWII when France was occupied by the Nazis in the 1940s, Morris joined the Parisian Gestapo and worked with the notoriously brutal “rue Lauriston” interrogation squad. In 1944, while she was traveling with military colleagues by car from Normandy back to Paris, the French Resistance bombed Morris’ vehicle, killing her along with everyone else.
Another interesting lady of the early years of racing was Helle’ Nice.
Born Mariette Helene Delangle, she moved to Paris in her teens, where she cast aside her name, her past and her clothes, posing for naughty postcards and dancing in risqué yet distingué revues at the Casino de Paris and other music halls in the era of Maurice Chevalier, Josephine Baker and Mistinguett.
The athletic miss enjoyed all sorts of sports, from dancing to skiing to fast cars and motorcycles. She was probably not someone you would take home to mom for a quiet Sunday dinner, but she did like life in the fast lane.
In 1929, after suffering a dance-dooming knee injury while skiing away from an avalanche, Hellé Nice switched her choice of trade, trading dance slippers for driving gloves. She soon won the Grand Prix Féminin and exulted to the press about the thrill of having a ”great roaring race car in your hands that wants only to go faster.” That early victory secured her a sleek Bugatti and the nickname ”The Queen of Speed.”
Kay Petre’ was born in Canada and was another of the multi-talented females that were prominent in the early years of auto racing.
She was a speed demon to say the least and her story is as interesting as she was in those early days.
Kay Petre became an early motor racing star at the legendary Brooklands track. The exploits of this 4’10” speed queen made big news back in her day. Born Kathleen Coad Defries in 1903, she moved to England in 1930, following her marriage to Englishman Henry Petre. Henry was a keen flier who regularly took off from the Brooklands airfield. It was here that Kay first became interested in motor racing. She had always been a skilled and competitive sportswoman back at home, especially in ice skating. Henry bought Kay her first car for her birthday, a Wolseley Hornet Daytona Special. Soon after, her racing career began, and she would begin with a third and a second in her first two races. In 1933, Kay purchased her first “proper” racing car, a 2-litre Bugatti. She used it to good effect in the regular handicap races at Brooklands, quickly adjusting to the handling and the increased speed.
One of the most famous images of Kay is her seated in the big 1924 Delage, a 10.5 litre V12-engined ex-John Cobb Land Speed Record car she had been racing. In order to reach the car’s pedals, she had them rigged with large wooden blocks. Petre threw down the gauntlet to her French rival on Oct. 26, 1934, clocking 129.58 mph on a flying lap. The record stood until August of 1935, when Gwenda challenged again, setting a new benchmark marginally faster. Not to be outdone, Kay jumped straight in the Delage and beat the record the same day, lapping at an average of 134.75 mph. This was the first time that a female driver had earned the Brooklands badge for a lap at 130 mph or over. Gwenda, driving her Derby-Miller special, joined that exclusive club three days later, hitting 135.95 mph. Kay admitted defeat graciously and went back to her own racing.
Sadly, in 1937 Kay’s circuit racing career came to a dramatic end. During practice for the Brooklands 500 Miles race, she was involved in a horrible accident which she was lucky to survive. Reg Parnell stalled above her on the banking, slid down and hit her Austin Seven, rolling it down the banking and crushing Kay underneath it. She suffered severe head injuries and was lucky to survive. After being in a coma for a few days and undergoing surgery to her head and face, she eventually recovered, the only permanent damage being some paralysis of one side of her face.
After her recovery, Kay made one final appearance at Brooklands in 1938, driving the White Riley. Whether it was an actual race, public practice or merely some parade laps is unclear. She was cheered enthusiastically by the crowds but had lost her nerve and did not race there again. At this time, she was campaigning for Reg Parnell to have his racing licence returned. The authorities blamed him for the accident and revoked it, although Kay herself never held him responsible and eventually he was allowed back behind the wheel. Her views were, “If you race fast cars, one of the risks you take is that one day you might cop it!”
After retiring from circuit racing, she could not get the motor sport bug out of her system and took up rallying, first as a navigator for the Singer team but later driving for Austin again, sometimes in a Grasshopper. She competed at home and in Europe, with the Alpine Rally being her favorite. One of her co-drivers was the French race Anne-Cecile Rose-Itier, who partnered her for the Monte Carlo Rally. It was at this time she began her second career as a motoring journalist, which she continued after the war. Much later, she was employed by Austin as part of its design team, selecting colors for the interior of the Mini, amongst other models.
While a lot of today’s female drivers have not had to go through some of the trials and tribulations that the drivers of yesteryear were forced to go through, they still have to earn their way into the driving ranks of the tracks that they choose to drive at.
You can’t just jump into a car and begin driving, you have to earn your stripes so to speak and become one of the clan of drivers and prove that you belong.
There are a number of women who are prominent in the driver’s ranks at Atomic Motor Raceway, and you can see them race around the quarter-mile dirt oval on a Saturday night.
They are all relatively new to the sport, but they have all earned their way into Driver’s Lane at Atomic Motor Raceway and all are becoming more respected as the time goes by.
Orinda Newman, in her second year of racing, is leading the Hornet Division of cars and is looking to move up to a higher class as soon as next season.
Dani Beebe is rapidly climbing the ladder in the Hornet Class and currently ranks fourth in the standings and is currently the leader for Rookie of the Year.
Brandi Jackman is another rookie who is making a name for herself, she simply needs to work to get a little stronger car and she will soon be in the hunt at the front end of the cars in the Hornet Class herself.
You can see all of these tough drivers on Saturday night at Atomic Motor Raceway, where the gates open at 5 p.m. and the racing action begins at 7.