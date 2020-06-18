BLACKFOOT – Due to tremendous response, Blackfoot High School and Brigham Young University graduate Colby Pearson has had to expand his speed training football camp into two sessions.
Both sessions will be held at Thunder Ridge High School in Idaho Falls and will be on Saturday, June 20.
The first session, designed for Thunder Ridge High School players, will be from 9-11 a.m.
The second session, designed for all athletes ages 12 and older, will be from noon to 2 p.m.
The cost of the camp will be $20 per athlete and registrations are being taken by Colby Pearson, who can be reached at colbyp04@gmail.com.
You may also contact him via Twitter at colbypo4 or via instagram at @colbyp03.