BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Municipal Golf Course is getting ready for the annual Pepsi Two Man Bestball Tournament Saturday and Sunday.
The tournament boasts a potential payout of $16,500 with a full field of entries.
There is an entry fee of $130 per team and the clubhouse has already had 65 teams pony up their entry fee for the tournament.
While there has not been a limit announced on the number of entries, recent tournaments have been capped at 92 teams for the two-man tournaments.
“We will have a senior flight for those 65 and over and hope to have enough entries to also have a women's flight,” said Beau Hoskins, assistant pro at the Blackfoot course. “We would love to have this tournament fill up with entries as we head into the fall part of our season.”
Entries will be taken through Friday, with play set to begin bright and early on Saturday morning.
The tournament format will be best ball on both days and recent history of the tournament has been very competitive in nature with each flight close at the finish.
There will be a list of entries posted in the clubhouse on Friday with tee times and prize fund.
For additional information, please contact the Blackfoot Municipal Golf Course at (208) 785-9960.