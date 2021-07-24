LINCOLN, Neb. – Boy has this week been flying by. The National High School Finals Rodeo has already completed nine of the 12 performances that will decide the short go-round and with just three more to go before we start the all important go-round that decides the national champion in most events.
There are a good number of cowboys and cowgirls who have pretty much sewn up their spot in the short go-round, but for those in these final three performances heading into that short go-round, these final three performances could mean the world as far as getting that national championship that is so coveted by these athletes.
Let’s take a look at what happened in Performance 8 on Thursday morning.
BARREL RACING
There weren’t any Team Idaho members that posted a time in this performance so we only need to look at the top three finishers in here. Leading the way is Makenna Machado of Santa Maria, California who set the bar pretty high for the rest of the performance with a 17.599 second run. Right behind was Hadley Tidwell of La Luz, New Mexico with a time of 17.604 and in third was Maddie Fantaskey of Worland, Wyoming with a time of 17.762. Fantaskey virtually assured herself of a spot in the short go-round with her time and she has moved into the top echelon of the average with an eighth place finish on two head. The top 20 will advance on to the short go-Round.
BAREBACK RIDING
Only six of the cowboys in this performance managed to make the eight second count and none of them were members of Team Idaho. Leading the way is Jacek Frost of Browns Valley, California who posted a 77 point score for his ride. In second is Spencer DeNaeyer of Seneca, Nebraska who posted a ride worth 73 points and in third is Kayson Jensen of Elmo, Utah who had a 67 point ride.
BOYS’ COW CUTTING
Twelve cowboys posted scores in this event on Thursday morning and Ryn Severe of Team Idaho and Oakley, Idaho was in ninth with a score of 130 points. Leading the performance was Colter Martin of Beulah, North Dakota who had a 143.5 score. In second is Brock Feyder of Lamoile, Nevada and he was right behind with a 142 point score while in third is Tristan Schmidt of Paicines, California and he had a score of 141.
BREAKAWAY ROPING
Harley Beasley of Team Idaho posted another time good enough to put her in the ninth position in this performance. With all of the fast times in this event, it will likely take a bunch of computers to tally up the runs and figure out who is in and who is out in the short go-round. Winning the performance was Kendal Pierson of Wardlow, Alberta, Canada with a fast time of 2.31 seconds. In second is Owen Gibson of Gadsden, Tennessee with a time of 2.45 seconds and in third was Elizabeth Jolley from Chester South Carolina who had a time of 2.5 seconds. In this performance alone, there were seven cowgirls who broke the three second barrier in the posting of their times.
BULL RIDING
Things are getting pretty tight in bull riding as only one cowboy posted a score in this performance. That means it is very likely there will be cowboys advancing to the short go-round with only one score from the first two go-rounds.
This performance was won by Ross Price of Carlisle, South Carolina with a score of 70.
GIRLS’ COW CUTTING
Team Idaho and Ava Manning made an appearance in the standings for this performance as she was able to post a score of 140, good enough for sixth place in the performance. Ava is sitting in 14th place in the average and has an outside shot at making the short go-round. Idaho’s Claire Sterling is in great shape, sitting in fifth place in the average and should make the short go-round.
Leading this performance is Abby Morris of Farmington, New Mexico with a score of 145. In second place is Aubrey Hart of Yakima, Washington with a score of 144 and in third is Mekenna Fisher of Hershey, Nebraska with a score of 143.5. Things look pretty tight in this event as we wind down through the last three performances.
GOAT TYING
Team Idaho made an appearance in the top 10 of this performance as Laynee Gregersen of Malta checked in with the number eight time of 9.49 seconds.
Leading the way in this performance is Brooklyn Balch of Buckhots, Texas who had a 7.66 second time. In second place is Meadow Raymond of Oak Grove, Louisiana with a time of 8.09 and in third is Kyla Kelley of Red Deer County, Alberta, Canada with a time of 8.66 seconds.
POLE BENDING
In this performance of pole bending, Taylor Eiguren of Team Idaho shows up in the number 20 spot and from the looks of things, she had a pole infraction as her time was 26.118 seconds. Without the pole being knocked down she would have been in the number six spot which would have been great. Leading the performance is Megan Larson of Hoople, North Dakota who stopped the timer in a quick 20.073 seconds. In second is Ashlyn McCleve of Gilbert, Arizona with a time of 20.477 seconds and in third is Katy Webb of Buffalo, Texas with a time of 20.579 seconds.
REINED COW HORSE
In this performance of the reined cow horse, Idaho cowgirl Elizabeth Frisbee just keeps putting up good numbers. She posted a score of 291.5, good enough for a second place finish and putting her squarely in the middle of the average.
Leading the way in this performance is Tylor Todd of Rexford, Kansas with a score of 293.5. Frisbee is second with her 291.5 score and in third is Gage Gardiner of Whitesboro, Texas with a score of 290. The top 10 in the performance all posted scores of 279 or higher, tightening things up considerably when you look at the averages.
SADDLE BRONC RIDING
This is another event at NHSFR where there seems to be a lot tougher stock than there are cowboys who can get the eight second ride in. Only six of the cowboys in this performance were able to post scores and they were led by T.W. Flowers of Old Glory, Texas with a score of 77.5 while in second is Cauy Masters of Leon, Iowa with a 75.5 point score. In third is Hayz Madsen of Morgan, Utah who had a score of 74 points. There were no Idaho cowboys who posted a score in this event in this performance.
STEER WRESTLING
Here is another event without an Idaho cowboy posting a time from the performance. Only a dozen cowboys were able to get a time in here by getting the steer captured and turned over. Leading the way is Cash Robb of Altamont, Utah with a quick time of 3.86 seconds. In second is cowboy Rhett Witt of Valentine, Nebraska who stopped the timer in 4.41 seconds and in third is Grey Gilbert of Buffalo, South Dakota with a time of 4.48 seconds.
TEAM ROPING
Things are getting tougher and tougher the farther we go into the week. The cowboys and cowgirls are beginning to show some wear and tear and fatigue is setting in. I say that because in a very popular event, only five teams posted times in this performance. Those times ranged from a good 6.54 seconds to a 32.04 second time.
Leading the way are Bray and Ty Aymond who hail from Pine Prairie, Louisiana with that fast time of 6.54 seconds. In second is Trey Frank of Sioux City, Iowa and Houston Stephens of Pacific Junction, Iowa who had a time of 9.9 seconds. In third is Taylor Kuntz of Johns Island, South Carolina and Kody Brown of Saluda, South Carolina with a time of 15.12 seconds.
TIE DOWN ROPING
Luke Dalton continues to have a good rodeo as he checks in third in this performance with a good time of 10.51 seconds.
Leading the way is Jake Holmes of Mulberry, Kansas with a time of 9.49 seconds. In second place is Avery Matheson of Winthrop, Arkansas with a time of 9.5 seconds. Third is Luke Dalton who hails from Richfield, Idaho and his time of 10.51 seconds.