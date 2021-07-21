LINCOLN, Neb. – Things just keep rolling along at the National High School Finals Rodeo and after Tuesday night’s fifth performance, there is only one performance left in the first go-round and then we will reset things as we fire right up and head into the second set of six performances that make up the second go-round. Then it will be off to the short go-round where the national champion will most likely be crowned based upon the results of that one final performance.
The week is flying by for these cowboys and cowgirls and every event is still up for grabs and Team Idaho is doing quite well.
BARREL RACING
The ladies lead off once again and the times are fast and you’d better be ready if you are going to run with this group. Nobody from Team Idaho is posted with a time in this performance, which was won by a New Mexico cowgirl in Hadley Tidwell of La Luz, N.M., and her fast time of 17.533 seconds. In second we find Grace Gardiner of Whitesboro, Texas, with a time of 17.877 and in third is Ember Schira of Weyburn, Saskatchewan, Canada with a time of 17.993. Fourth was Maddie Fantaskey or Worland, Wyo., at 18.037 and in fifth, Ellie Hula of Raymond, Neb., at 18.157.
BAREBACK RIDING
Again, nobody from Team Idaho posted a score in this performance, which was won by Will Norstrom of East Helena, Mont., with a nice score of 83. That score put him at the top of the leaderboard in the event, so we will look forward to what he can do with his second performance as he eyes the short go-round later this week. In second is Reece Reder of Fruitdale, S.D., with a score of 65 and in third is Jacek Frost of Browns Valley, Calif., with a score of 64. Also posting a score of 64 was Denver Moore from Lexington, Tenn., and in fifth place is Bronson Wehrli of Panguitch, Utah, who rodeos with the Colorado Team and he posted a 63.
BOYS’ COW CUTTING
Idaho’s Ryn Severe cracked the top 10 in this performance, but his score of 132 is 18 points behind the performance leader, Russell Bushaw, so he will have to step things up to make up some ground in this event. First place went to Russell Bushaw, of Weatherford, Texas, with his 150 point score and he was followed by Cooper Mendenhall of Edmond, Okla., at 142 and in third was Kody Ward of Fort Lupton, Colo., who also posted a 142 point score. In fourth place was Will Jones of Allerton, Iowa, with a 140.5 score and in fifth, Montana cowboy Wyatt Fraser of Fromberg, Mont., with 139 points.
BREAKAWAY ROPING
Team Idaho was represented by Harley Beasley in this performance and she blazed down there with a 2.93 second time. The problem was that there were seven others who were just a bit faster, but she is in the game with her time and anything can happen in this event, where the times just keep getting faster and faster. In first place in the performance is Kendal Pierson of Wardlow, Alberta, Canada with a time of 2.6 seconds while Shaeden Marr of Tularosa, N.M., was in second with a time of 2.61 seconds. In third is Chloe Herren of Crooks, S.D., with a time of 2.7 seconds and fourth is Makenzie Mayes of Scroggins, Texas, with a time of 2.76 seconds. Rounding out the top five is Marlee Raby of Mount Vernon, Ark., with a time of 2.78 seconds. To imagine that there were eight contestants in this performance faster than three seconds is almost unheard of. Through five performances, there are 25 cowgirls who have broken the three second barrier on their runs.
BULL RIDING
Only two cowboys were able to post scores in this tough event in the fifth performance on Tuesday night. First place went to Tate Polimeier of Fort Scott, Kan., with a 75 point ride and Rhet Willis of Arcadia, Fla., was second with a 67 point ride.
GIRLS’ CUTTING
Kuna’s Ava Manning shows up in this performance to represent Team Idaho and she was all business as she posted a score of 142.5, just 1.5 points behind the leader and sitting in fourth place.
Leading the way is Abby Morris of Farmington, N.M., with a score of 144 points. In second is Chalee Harms of Miles City, Mont., with a score of 143.5 and in third is Addi Robers of Southwest Ranches, Fla., with a 143 point score. Fourth is Ava Manning with 142.5 points and in fifth place is Emma Magee of Byers, Colo., with a score of 142.
GOAT TYING
There wasn’t anyone representing Idaho in this performance which was won by Mackinzee Dermody of Eagle, Colo., with a fine time of 7.9 seconds. In second was Tavy Leno of Sheridan, Wyo., with a time of 8.01 seconds and in third was Miranda Arndt of Fort Scott, Kan., with her time of 8.12 seconds. Finishing in fourth was Annsley Vernon of York, Neb., with a time of 8.7 seconds and rounding out the top five is Lyly Householder of Casa Grande, Ariz., with a time of 8.86 seconds.
POLE BENDING
Pole bending is the next event on our schedule from Tuesday night and while there were no Idaho cowgirls in the field of the fifth performance, the night belonged to Katy Webb of Buffalo, Texas., who posted a time of 20.412 second, nearly .4 seconds ahead of the second place finisher who is McKenna Rud of Mondovi, Wis., with a time of 20.804. In third is Megan Larson of Hoopie, N.D., with a time of 20.993 and fourth is Camree Slavin of Canadian, Texas, with a time of 21.052. Rounding out the top five is Abby Lawton of Overton, Neb., with a time of 21.132.
REINED COW HORSE
The Telford girls of Caldwell continue to make waves with their performances, as Shawny Telford shows up with a nice third place finish in the fifth performance of the reined cow horse event, scoring 287 points. Leading the way is Trevor Hale of Perryton, Texas, with a score of 298, while Porter Hales of Morgan, Utah, checked in second with his score of 289 points. Telford was third with 287 and in a tie for fourth and fifth are Cashton James Weidenbener of Payson, Ariz., and Regan Wheatley of Calhan, Colo., who both posted scores of 286 points.
SADDLE BRONC RIDING
This event has been the toughest event to post a score in all week long. In Tuesday night’s fifth performance, only one cowboy posted a score and it was T.W. Flowers of Old Glory, Texas, who made the eight seconds and posted a score of 70.
STEER WRESTLING
Here is another tough event, although on Tuesday night, there were an even dozen who posted times. The performance was led by Kwade Kosoff of Honeyville, Utah, with a time of 5.21 seconds. He edged out Wiley Jack Karas of Zillah, Wash., who posted a time of 5.57 seconds and in third we find Jered Howell of Osseo, Mich., with a time of 6.06 seconds. Fourth is Jett Williams of Clarinda, Iowa, with a time of 6.66 seconds and in fifth place is Grey Gilbert of Buffalo, S.D., who was able to post a time of 7.12 seconds.
TEAM ROPING
Only six teams posted times in the team roping on Tuesday night, led by the Oregon team of Jett Steward of Heppner, Ore., and Brayden Schmidt of Benton City, Wash., who had a time of 6.53 seconds. In second is Brandt O’Connor of Blair, Okla., and Trigger Hargrove of Elk City, Okla., with a time of 6.79 seconds. In third is Trey Frank of Sioux City, Iowa, and Houston Stephens of Pacific Junction, Iowa, with a time of 7.24 seconds while in fourth is Bray Aymond of Pine Prairie, La., and Ty Aymond of Pine Prairie, La., with a time of 7.74 seconds. Rounding out the top five is Hayden Blevins of Talpa, Texas, and Trey Toft of Brownwood, Texas, with a time of 8.27 seconds.
TIE DOWN ROPING
A cowboy from Team Idaho posted a score in the fifth performance of tie down roping as Luke Dalton got one roped in 19.43 seconds. The cowboy from Richfield only mustered a 14th place finish with his time. Leading the way was Utah cowboy Blake Bowler of Enterprise with a sub-10 second time of 9.09 seconds. In second was Dawson Kautzman of Capitol, Mont., who rodeos for South Dakota with a time of 10.3 seconds and in third a North Dakota cowboy in Tyler Hansen of Killdeer posted a time of 11 seconds flat. Fourth finds Tyler Lovering of Lakeland, Fla., with a time of 11.33 seconds and rounding out the top five is Will Albrecht of Sheridan, Wyo., with a time of 11.53 seconds.
NHSFR LITE RIFLE SHOOTING FINAL RESULTS
The first title for 2021 at the NHSFR has been determined and it is in the Lite Rifle Shooting Event.
The winner is Beau Emett of Utah and the score posted was 336. From Texas comes Kylee Sanchez in second with a score of 334, while from South Dakota is Jenna Kruger who had a score of 333. In fourth is Kolter Nunn from Wyoming with a score of 330 and in a fifth place tie is Zane Compton of Arizona with a score of 329 and Idaho’s Kaden Hanson also with a score of 329. In seventh place is Curry Wilkins of Utah with a score of 328, eighth place went to Zane Cline of New Mexico with a score of 326 and Idaho’s Savanna Summer finished in ninth with a score of 324.