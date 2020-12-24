FIRTH – Four weeks ago, the West Side Pirates and the Firth Cougars faced off for the state 2A football championship. Leading the charge for the Pirates were quarterback Blaize Brown and Bryler Shurtliff. The end result was a resounding win for West Side and their second consecutive state football title.
This week, the sport changed to basketball and West Side trotted out Brown and Shurtliff once again and for the second time in a month, the Cougars had no answer for the tandem as they led the Pirates to another win over the Cougars, this time by the final score of 50-39.
It wasn’t as if the Cougars didn’t have a chance, they had several. In fact, back-to-back three-pointers at the start of the fourth quarter closed a 10-point lead to only four at 36-32.
That was when Brown and Shurtliff did their magic once again. Shurtliff would answer with a three point basket of his own, followed by another basket from Ryan Lemmon and then a swirling drive by Brown and just like that, the lead was 11 and the Cougars found themselves playing on their heels and there just wasn’t an answer to the Pirates’ speed.
That is what the game really amounted to was speed. West Side had the speed and the Cougars, for whatever reason, seemed a half step slow and just couldn’t keep up.
Now, in defense of the Cougars, they have played a tough preseason schedule. They have played eight games in less than six weeks and they haven’t ducked anyone in that time.
They have had to institute several new players into their substitution rotation and have been doing it, for the most part, without a pair of players who will be instrumental for the Cougars in the upcoming slurry of games after the start of the new year, in Kaden Arave who has been rehabilitating an injury suffered in game number two, and Sam Park who has been rehabilitating from a broken collar bone that required surgery from the football season. Both would have helped on Tuesday night with their speed and ability to rebound and play defense, but they were not available and that will be dealt with down the road.
The Cougars are a fine team and nobody should think anything different, they just didn’t have all their pieces on Tuesday night and they should be available come January.
West Side is a tough team and nobody should think anything else about them. They have just what you want, especially at the 2A level — two scoring threats that can play from behind the arc and a playmaking guard that can cause a defense fits from the opening whistle. That was evident from the very beginning on Tuesday evening.
With Shurtliff and Lemmon hitting their shots early on and Brown causing all sorts of problems on offense and defense, the Pirates were able to open things up from the very beginning, and when the second period started, they already had built a seven-point lead at 12-5 and there wasn’t much sign of them slowing down.
The Cougars did get things going a bit in the second quarter, but even with a closing run that sent the teams to the intermission within four points of each other at 19-15 in favor of West Side, the Pirates did what they do best and that is come out with more energy than did the Cougars in the second half of play and that was, for all intents and purposes, the ball game.
The Cougars did make a couple of runs to close the game to four points, but the Pirates always seemed to have an answer and could extend the lead back out quickly enough.
Leading the charge for West Side were Shurtliff, who finished with 18 points, Lemmon who had 13 points, and of course Brown, who just had more speed than the Cougars could handle.
For Firth, Austin Jacobsen led the team with 12 points, but nobody else could reach double figures and the Cougars missed more easy layups and short range jumpers than Carter has little pills. That will change as it always does with any Scott Adams coached team.
Firth, now 6-2 on the season, will kick off the second half of the year with a home and home against Bear Lake, travelling to Montpelier on Dec. 29, before returning to Firth for the back half on Jan. 6. Both games should be interesting if for no other reason than to get back into action as quickly as possible and get a better feeling for this team that has intentions of challenging for a Nuclear Conference title and a trip to Boise for the state championships in March.
WEST SIDE 50, FIRTH 39
West Side (50): Brentan Noreen 3, Blaize Brown 6, Bryler Shurtliff 18, Hayden Robinison 6, Calvin Nance 1, Ryan Lemmon 13, Ryker Lowe 3
Firth (39): Jaxon Howell 5, Cooper Leslie 7, Austin Jacobsen 12, Taedyn Jacobsen 8, Kamren Longhurst 5 Athan Blonquist 2