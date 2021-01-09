WESTON – A rough start to the new year continued on Thursday night for the Firth Cougars as they made the trek to Weston to tackle the tough West Side Pirates on their home court. The game came just one day after falling to Bear Lake at home for the Cougars as the Bears were able to score with six seconds left in the game to post a one-point victory.
All of this happened after the Cougars had posted a win on the road against the Bears on Dec. 29.
The loss on Thursday meant that the Cougars were 1-3 since Dec. 18, when they dispatched the Malad Dragons by a final of 65-43.
On Wednesday night, the Cougars appeared to be a bit sluggish in their loss to Bear Lake and they didn’t exactly come back in 24 hours time to show much more than they did on Wednesday.
West Side got 19 points from Bryler Shurtliff who spurred the win for the Pirates.
“We posted him up a little bit,” West Side coach Tyler Brown said of Shurtliff. “He can go inside or outside. He had 11 in the first quarter. He had a real good start and then they focused on him and other kids had to step up.”
West Side struggled in both the second and fourth quarters, recording a combined dozen points in the two periods. But, the Pirates also managed to have stout defensive performances to not allow Firth a chance to come back.
“It seemed like they were always one or two baskets from tying the game,” Brown said. “We could never put them away. I thought the kids played hard and executed when they needed to.”
It wasn’t like Firth didn’t have a chance in the game, as West Side struggled in the second and fourth quarters, but when the Pirates struggled, so did the Cougars.
When the Pirates could only score five points in the second quarter, the Cougars were only able put six points in the basket. In the fourth period, when the Pirates were only able to put seven points in the bucket, the Cougars could not take advantage of it once again and were only able to match that total themselves.
When the Pirates scored 16 in the first period, the Cougars were only able to put up 12 points and in the third period, the Pirates were able to outscore Firth by a 15-12 margin.
Lood for a better effort from the Cougars in the days to come as the coaching staff will address the problems and will get them straightened out before the Nuclear Conference play begins in another week or so.
WEST SIDE 43, FIRTH 37
West Side 16 5 15 7 — 43
Firth 12 6 12 7 — 37
West Side — Shurtliff 19, Stewart 10, E. Henderson 8, Noreen 5, P. Henderson 1.
Firth — Austin Jacobson 13, Bridger Holley 8, Jaxon Howell 5, Athan Blonquist 4, Kamren Longhurst 4, Taedyn Jacobson 3.