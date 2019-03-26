RIVERSIDE — The Snake River Panthers always set the bar fairly high and one of their goals each year is to beat the Sugar-Salem Diggers.
Part of that is the fact that the Diggers have set the bar as to what a measure of excellence is for eastern Idaho.
If you can beat the Diggers, then your are on the track to make the state tournament and have a chance at a state championship. The Panthers beat the Diggers Tuesday, 6-1.
The Panthers had already beaten Teton and South Fremont and done it with style, leaving only the Diggers and the Panthers to sweep the Mountain Rivers Conference.
On Tuesday, Panther coach Kay Martin sent Anna Larsen to the pitcher’s circle and she set about showing that the choice was a wise one.
Larsen commanded the strike zone, and the lanky senior pitched like there was no tomorrow. She shut the Diggers down in each of the first six innings, striking out six and throwing 18 first-pitch strikes. She threw a complete game and only allowed a single run, that one unearned, and only allowed four hits during the course of the game. The end result may have been a 6-1 win for Snake River, but rest assured the game was never that close.
She had great defense behind her and her teammates scored three first inning runs, which was more than they would need to take the win.
The offense was there as well, with Kenya Leavitt and Emma Warren each producing a pair of hits along the way, each also had a walk and each contributed an RBI to the Panthers’ win.
It was a complete team win for the Panthers and proved that they belong with the elite teams, at least those that reside in the eastern part of the state in the 3A classification.
The win moves the Panthers to 3-2 on the season and they will be off for the next week, when they take on the Firth Cougars in a cross-Bingham County contest.
That game will be on Tuesday at Firth with a starting time of 4 p.m.
The loss dropped the Diggers to 3-3 on the season.