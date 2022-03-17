THOMAS – The Snake River Lady Panthers did their best impression of a postman as they braved rain, snow and cool temperatures to open the 2022 high school softball season with an impressive 13-3 win over perennial state title contenders the Sugar-Salem Diggers Wednesday afternoon.
The Lady Panthers looked to be in great form for this early in the season and Hallie Leavitt was the key to the success as she was wheeling and dealing from within the pitcher’s circle, striking out nine and only walking a few during the game that was shortened by the the 10-run Idaho Mercy Rule midway through the sixth inning.
At the plate, it was Leavitt and Caselle Howell who combined for five hits and led the offense to a big outburst to upend the Diggers in the opening game for both teams.
The Lady Panthers got things going early on in the game, as they struck for five runs in the bottom of the first inning, The entire team was on fire and contributing to the win as the bats were alive and the defense behind Leavitt was as good as could be expected from a team that had been practicing indoors for the majority of the past couple of weeks.
With Leavitt controlling the strike zone and keeping the Diggers off the basepaths, the offense was doing its job as well. The Lady Panthers combined for 13 runs on 12 hits and used five Digger errors along the way as well.
The story however, was Leavitt in the circle as she worked the complete game (5.2 innings), striking out nine and only walking a couple. The Lady Panthers did commit two errors in the contest, but it was a very solid showing for this early in the season.
With the win, the Lady Panthers open the season at 1-0 and will look to gain a second win this week when they will host the South Fremont Lady Cougars on Friday with a 4:30 p.m. first pitch. The Lady Panthers will complete their first week of play on Monday against Teton, also at home with a 4:30 first pitch and looking to sweep the Mountain Rivers Conference in the first week of play.
The Snake River nine will complete their four-game home stand next Friday with a game against the Soda Springs Cardinals with a 4 p.m. first pitch before hitting the road on April 6, when they will travel to Teton for a game on Wednesday,
This Lady Panthers team looks like they will be fun to watch and very good as well with lots of hitting and running and solid fielding to go with it this year.