BLACKFOOT – If you thought that determining the state football playoff brackets were confusing to begin with, as the Bachman-Turner Overdrive song says, “You ain’t seen nothing yet.”
There is a tie in the Mountain Rivers Conference between the three conference members and they had to go through a tie-breaking process that involves a so-called Kansas playoff on Monday afternoon, so the whole process will delay the bracket for 3A to be released until Monday night or this morning.
There are six possible scenarios that could play out to determine the champion and the runner-up, both of whom will make the playoffs, while the third place finisher will be eliminated from further competition.
The new selection process for Idaho involves the conference champions, regardless of record or ranking, being guaranteed a spot in the quarter-finals of the state playoffs. All other participants are selected by MaxPreps rankings of the teams. So, first priority is to select the conference champions and place them by ranking in the quarter-finals. The remaining teams, based upon their regular season ranking, will be placed in the bracket.
The whole process will be repeated following the first round where the winners are placed into the quarter-finals based upon their MaxPreps ranking.
The following is how things will play out beginning on Monday with the Kansas playoff.
Sugar-Salem (7-1), South Fremont (6-2) and Teton (5-3) have each finished the regular season tied at 1-1 in conference play, resulting in the need for the tiebreaker to decide which of the two teams will make the 3A playoffs.
As far as the MaxPreps rankings go, Sugar-Salem is No. 2, South Fremont is No. 4 and Teton is No. 7. One of the teams will miss the playoffs regardless of what happens on Monday. The district champions will receive an automatic bye into the quarterfinals in every scenario.
Below are the six scenarios that could occur based on the results of the Kansas City Tiebreaker in District 6 and what the play-in games would be if they happened.
SCENARIO 1
Sugar-Salem District Champions, South Fremont District Runner-Up, Teton Eliminated
Play-In Games
#6 Kellogg at #1 Kimberly
#5 American Falls at #2 South Fremont
#4 Weiser at #3 Fruitland
SCENARIO 2
South Fremont District Champions, Sugar-Salem District Runner-Up, Teton Eliminated
Play-In Games
#6 Kellogg at #1 Sugar-Salem
#5 American Falls at #2 Kimberly
#4 Weiser at #3 Fruitland
SCENARIO 3
Teton District Champions, Sugar-Salem District Runner-Up, South Fremont Eliminated
Play-In Games
#6 Kellogg at #1 Sugar-Salem
#5 American Falls at #2 Kimberly
#4 Weiser at #3 Fruitland
SCENARIO 4
Teton District Champions, South Fremont District Runner-Up, Sugar-Salem Eliminated
Play-In Games
#6 Kellogg at #1 Kimberly
#5 American Falls at #2 South Fremont
#4 Weiser at #3 Fruitland
SCENARIO 5
Sugar-Salem District Champions, Teton District Runner-Up, South Fremont Eliminated
Play-In Games
#6 Kellogg at #1 Kimberly
#5 American Falls at #2 Fruitland
#4 Weiser at #3 Teton
SCENARIO 6
South Fremont District Champions, Teton District Runner-Up, Sugar-Salem Eliminated
Play-In Games
#6 Kellogg at #1 Kimberly
#5 American Falls at #2 Fruitland
#4 Weiser at #3 Teton