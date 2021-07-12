BLACKFOOT – The Pocatello Runnin’ Rebels proved once again how valuable an early lead is when they jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the third inning, before the Blackfoot Broncos bats got uncorked and they tried to make a game of it in American Legion baseball. The end result was a 13-4 win for Pocatello and a sweep of the Friday double-dip against Blackfoot.
The Runnin’ Rebels got on the scoreboard in the top half of the first inning when Easton Eddie singled and drove in the first run of the game. Eddie, who was the winning pitcher of the first game of the twin bill, was instrumental in the win in the second game as well. Eddie, batting in the clean-up spot in the order, went three for four in the game, scoring three times and driving in four runs in the contest.
The Runnin’ Rebels would add four more runs in the top of the third inning to push the score out to a 5-0 advantage, before Blackfoot would start to make a dent in the Pocatello defense.
Trailing by that 5-0 margin, the Broncos scored three runs in the bottom of the third to close the gap to 5-3, when Nate Goodwin and Jaxon Holmes would drive in runs in the inning. The inning was part of a three for three game for Goodwin as he was responsible for the first two runs scored in the game by Blackfoot.
The Broncos, trailing 5-3, immediately fell farther behind, when Pocatello came out in the fourth inning and put up a five spot on the scoreboard. The Broncos had replaced starter Avian Martinez at the start of the inning with Ashton Mercado, who gave up all five runs scored by Pocatello in the frame by giving up three walks and three hits to allow all five of the runs scored in the inning.
The Broncos made one additional attempt to get back into the game in the bottom half of the inning, but they could only muster a single run when Boston Ross singled to score Mehki Sandoval, but the pitching of Pocatello was strong the rest of the game, shutting down the Broncos offense.
The Blackfoot offense was led by the three hits from Goodwin and a pair of hits from Sandoval and Payton Brooks.
Pocatello was led by the three hits from Eddie, and was aided by Austin Hansen’s two hits and two runs batted in.
The pair of losses on the day dropped Blackfoot’s record to 5-16 on the year. They traveled to Twin Falls Monday to take on the Canyon Ridge ball club.
RUNNIN’ REBELS 104 512 X — 13 8 2
BLACKFOOT BRONCOS 003 100 X — 4 9 2
Runnin’ Rebels AA
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Braxton Wilhelm 4 2 1 2 1 0
Austin Hansen 4 1 2 2 0 0
Kaden Knowles 3 2 0 0 1 1
Easton Eddie 4 2 3 4 0 0
Aaron Kearns 2 2 0 0 2 0
McCadden Evans 2 1 1 2 2 0
Martin Serrano 4 0 1 1 0 1
Colton Sneddon 2 1 0 0 2 0
Caden McCurdy 3 2 0 0 1 1
Brody Burch — — — — — -
Totals 28 13 8 11 9 3
Batting 2B: Easton Eddie 2, McCadden Evans, Austin Hansen 2, Braxton Wilhelm
TB: Easton Eddie 5, McCadden Evans 2, Austin Hansen 4, Martin Serrano, Braxton Wilhelm 2
RBI: Easton Eddie 4, McCadden Evans 2, Austin Hansen 2, Martin Serrano, Braxton Wilhelm 2
ROE: Kaden Knowles, Braxton Wilhelm
FC: Caden McCurdy
SB: Easton Eddie, McCadden Evans, Colton Sneddon, Braxton Wilhelm 2
TotalsTeam QAB: 20 (54.05%)
Easton Eddie 2, McCadden Evans 4, Austin Hansen 2, Aaron Kearns 2, Kaden Knowles 2, Caden McCurdy 2, Martin Serrano, Colton Sneddon 2, Braxton Wilhelm 3
Team LOB: 6
BLACKFOOT BRONCOS
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Ben Wilson 4 0 0 0 0 1
Avian Martinez 2 1 0 0 1 0
Tyler Vance 3 1 1 0 0 0
Payton Brooks 3 1 2 0 0 0
Nate Goodwin 3 0 3 2 0 0
Jaxon Holmes 3 0 0 0 0 2
Ryan Steidley 3 0 0 0 0 2
Mehki Sandoval 3 1 2 0 0 1
Spencer Cook 1 0 0 0 0 1
Boston Ross 2 0 1 1 0 0
Ashton Mercado — — — — — -
Totals 27 4 9 3 1 7
Batting 2B: Mehki Sandoval
TB: Payton Brooks 2, Nate Goodwin 3, Boston Ross, Mehki Sandoval 3, Tyler Vance
RBI: Nate Goodwin 2, Boston Ross
ROE: Payton Brooks
SB: Payton Brooks
PIK: Nate Goodwin
TotalsTeam QAB: 11 (39.29%)
Payton Brooks 2, Nate Goodwin 3, Avian Martinez, Boston Ross, Mehki Sandoval, Ryan Steidley, Tyler Vance, Ben Wilson
Team LOB: 6FieldingE: Spencer Cook, Tyler Vance
Runnin’ Rebels AA
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Brody Burch 6.0 89 .730 9 4 3 7 1 0
Totals 6.0 89 .730 9 4 3 7 1 0
Pitching W: Brody Burch
Pitches-Strikes: Brody Burch 89-65
Groundouts-Flyouts: Brody Burch 4-5
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Brody Burch 20-28
BLACKFOOT BRONCOS
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Avian Martinez 3.0 56 .554 3 5 0 1 2 0
Ashton Mercado 1.0 35 .429 3 5 5 0 3 0
Boston Ross 2.0 46 .435 2 3 3 2 4 0
Totals 6.0 137 .482 8 13 8 3 9 0
Pitching L: Avian Martinez
WP: Ashton Mercado, Boston Ross
BK: Ashton Mercado
Pitches-Strikes: Avian Martinez 56-31, Ashton Mercado 35-15, Boston Ross 46-20
Groundouts-Flyouts: Avian Martinez 4-3, Ashton Mercado 0-3, Boston Ross 2-1
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Avian Martinez 8-16, Ashton Mercado 4-9, Boston Ross 6-12
Stats provided by Game Changer