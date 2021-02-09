SHELLEY — The Shelley Russets are arguably one of the most improved teams in eastern Idaho. The team that didn’t win four games in the past three seasons combined has already won four games this year and made things uncomfortable for several other teams with close finishes.
Friday night was to be another of those close finishes as the Russets invited Pocatello and their super frosh Julian Bowie to town for an inter-conference battle.
As the Russets have been doing lately, they got off to a very good start, only to see the Pocatello quintet rally behind Ryan Payne and Bowie for a 50-39 win in a game where it seemed like the basket had a lid on it in the fourth quarter for the Russets, but looked as big as a garbage can for the boys from Pocatello.
The opening quarter was vintage for the Russets as they opened up with their seniors on the floor and kept the Pocatello team at bay with some nice defense and a very patient offense. As the starters began to substitute into the game on this senior night, the fans were treated to even tighter defense and some nice offensive plays as well. By the time the first quarter ended, the tempo of the game had been decided and it was going to be patient with strong defense and the score was tied up at 10 points each.
The second quarter was even more of the same and with the same type of results for both teams. When one team scored, the other would come down and at least get a good look at the basket. Possessions were hard to come by and both teams were attempting to make the most of each and every opportunity that presented itself. By the time the buzzer sounded, ending the first half of play, the score was still very close, with Pocatello holding a two point advantage at 20-18.
“We knew that they were improving, getting better all the time,” Pocatello coach Joe Green said. “We just didn’t know that they were as tough inside as they were. We got some threes to go and that was the difference.”
The game continued to remain tight through the third quarter and with the score tied at 31, with less than a minute remaining in the period, Ryan Payne turned the tide of the game with a three-point basket that pushed the score to 34-31 and the buzzer sounded to end the period before Shelley could get a shot off.
What nobody in the stands would know at the time was that it was just the beginning of what Payne was about to unleash on the Russets.
With the possession to begin the fourth quarter, Pocatello went right back to Payne, and he produced another three-point basket and just like that, the lead was at six points and Shelley was about to be farther behind.
The Russets committed a turnover and then Payne struck one more time, with another three, his third straight shot to hit the bottom of the net and his fourth three pointer of the game. That pushed the score to 40-31, and the fourth quarter had just begun.
Pocatello wasn’t finished, not by any means as their defense and a tight basket on Shelley’s end of the floor helped the Pocatello quintet to continue their offensive surge. With the Russets having six consecutive trips down the floor, where they either made a turnover or had a ball go in and out of the basket, Pocatello was hitting shots and extending the lead.
By the time it was over, Pocatello had hit eight of 20 three-point shots and done enough other damage to extend to double digits the lead in the ball game and as time wound down, both teams substituted to run the out the clock.
While the Russets were very game in defeat, it didn’t make the hurt any less for the seniors who had just played one of the better games that Shelley has produced all season long, further indication that the team is turning things around and will soon be a force to reckon with down the road.
Next up for Shelley will be a High Country Conference match-up with league leading Hillcrest on Wednesday, before closing out the regular season with a game at Bonneville on Friday.
POCATELLO 50, SHELLEY 39
Pocatello 10 10 14 19 — 50
Shelley 10 8 13 8 — 39
Pocatello (50): Julian Bowie 11, Matthew Christensen 8, Ryan Payne 23, Kade Jensen 4, Jaxon Williams 4
Shelley (39): Tomy Bradshaw 3, Braxton Miskin 13, Alex Lott 6, Trevor Austin 8, Jaxon Hess 3, Cannon Vance 6