POCATELLO – The Blackfoot Broncos American Legion AA team made the trip to Pocatello on Wednesday evening for a scheduled doubleheader against the Runnin’ Rebels looking to solidify their position in the conference standings with the district tournament just a couple of weeks away.
Despite getting a pair of good performances from their starting pitchers, the Broncos would come out on the wrong end of both game’s finals scores as the Runnin’ Rebels swept the double dip from the Bronocs, enhancing their own chances at gaining the top seed in the tournament.
In the opener, the Broncos would send Candon Dahle to the mound and he was able to pitch a complete game, one-hitter and you would have thought that he would have been the winning pitcher in that scenario. Not quite the way that the game turned out.
The Bronco defense, which has been very good all season long, ran into a bit of trouble and it was the entire team, not just a single player here or there that made the difference.
A total of five errors contributed to the Runnin’ Rebels scoring five times during the contest as they took the opener by the score of 5-1.
The pitching line on Dahle was pretty good as it included a complete game of six innings pitched, a single hit allowed, one earned run of the five given up and a pair of strikeouts as he mixed his fastballs and off-speed pitches, keeping the Rebels off balance all evening long.
The Broncos even had a 1-0 lead as the teams headed into the bottom of the third inning when the wheels came off the cart for the Broncos. Three runs would cross the plate, all of them unearned as the Broncos would make three errors in the inning to go with a pair of walks and a couple of fielder’s choices that, when combined, allowed for the three runs to score.
For all intents and purposes, that was the ball game as the Runnin’ Rebels pitcher, Dalton Jones, was pretty good on the mound himself. Jones only allowed a pair of hits in the game and struck out six in his six innings of work before giving way to Eben Curtiss who got the final three outs for the save.
The Broncos’ hits came from Mike Gardner and Tyler Vance but even those hits combined with walks from Benjamin Wilson, Jaden Harris, and Stryker Wood could only amount to a single run for the visitors as they just couldn’t get any offense put together to get runs across the plate in the opener.
In the second contest, the Broncos would send out Nate Goodwin to the mound and he responded with a pretty good game himself. He may have given up six runs, but only two of the six were earned. Goodwin was pitching from ahead in the count as he threw strikes on the first pitch to 17 different batters from the Runnin’ Rebels.
Goodwin was also the victim of some errors in the defense behind him as the Broncos would commit another five miscues in the game.
The Broncos could only come up with three hits in the game and stranded runners in nearly every inning as they just could not get the timely hit to get into the game and make things interesting.
The Runnin’ Rebels, on the other hand, took advantage of every opportunity, scoring runs in each of the first four innings, including three in the third when the Broncos were gifting runs to the Rebels that they didn’t really earn.
By the time the Broncos got their two runs across the plate in the top of the fourth inning, they were already trailing 5-0 and Pocatello would plate another run in the bottom of the fourth for a final score of 6-2 in the contest.
In the game, the Runnin’ Rebels banged out nine hits, many of them coming with two outs in an inning and most of them following an error by the Broncos.
This doubleheader needs to be forgotten quickly as the Broncos will be right back in action today with a scheduled doubleheader in Blackfoot when Rigby comes calling for games at 4 and 6 p.m.