POCATELLO – The Blackfoot Broncos AA American Legion baseball team traveled to Pocatello to take on the Pocatello Runnin’ Rebels and immediately ran into trouble trying to keep up with the Pocatello bats. It didn’t help any when they added to their own misery by committing four errors, which led to four unearned runs. The first game was called after six innings with Pocatello leading 12-2 by the mercy rule.
The Broncos started off in the first game alright, when they scored on a fielder’s choice to take an early 1-0 lead and held that lead until the bottom of the third, when things began to unravel for the Broncos. The Runnin’ Rebels would score three runs in the third and three more in the fourth to chase starting pitcher Nate Goodwin, who can’t be blamed as he only gave up two earned runs of the six scored. Goodwin did strike out three batters and only walked one, but the errors allowed four unearned runs to cross the plate and the damage was done, giving Goodwin an undeserved loss.
Boston Ross picked up for Goodwin, but in only 1 1/3 innings, gave up six more runs on only five hits, walking one and striking out one in his time on the mound.
Tyler Vance would lead the Broncos’ offense with a pair of hits in three at bats.
In the second game, it was all Pocatello once again, only this time it was the great pitching by Runnin’ Rebel arms that did the damage.
Pocatello only allowed two hits in the game and kept the Broncos from crossing the plate.
Meanwhile, Pocatello banged out 10 hits and scored six runs in the 6-0 shutout of Blackfoot.
Colton Snedden was on the mound for Pocatello and he pitched a seven-inning complete game, allowing just the two hits while striking out five and walking only one.
With solid defense and good pitching, the Pocatello Runnin’ Rebels were able to cruise to the win over Blackfoot.
Game One Line Score
BLACKFOOT 100 100 X — 2 5 4
POCATELLO 003 333 X — 12 10 0
Game Two Line Score
BLACKFOOT 000 000 0 — 0 2 2
POCATELLO 100 032 X — 6 10 0
Blackfoot
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Avian Martinez 2 1 0 0 0 0
Ben Wilson 3 0 0 0 0 1
Tyler Vance 3 1 2 0 0 0
Nate Goodwin 2 0 0 1 0 0
Boston Ross 1 0 0 0 0 1
Cason Fisher 3 0 1 0 0 0
Ryan Steidley 1 0 1 1 0 0
Spencer Cook 2 0 0 0 0 0
Ashton Mercado 2 0 1 0 0 0
Jaxon Holmes 2 0 0 0 0 0
Cooper Kniffin 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 21 2 5 2 0 2
Batting 2B: Ashton Mercado, Tyler Vance
TB: Cason Fisher, Ashton Mercado 2, Ryan Steidley, Tyler Vance 3
RBI: Nate Goodwin, Ryan Steidley
SF: Ryan Steidley
FC: Nate Goodwin, Jaxon Holmes, Avian Martinez
HBP: Avian Martinez
SB: Cooper Kniffin
CS: Ryan Steidley
TotalsTeam QAB: 10 (43.48%)
Cason Fisher 2, Nate Goodwin, Ashton Mercado, Ryan Steidley 2, Tyler Vance 2, Ben Wilson 2
Team LOB: 3FieldingE: Nate Goodwin, Jaxon Holmes, Ryan Steidley, Tyler Vance
Pocatello
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Brody Burch 4 2 2 2 0 0
Luke Davis 4 1 2 3 0 0
Kaden Knowles 3 1 1 0 0 1
Dalton Jones 2 1 0 0 0 1
Easton Eddie 3 2 1 0 0 1
Austin Hansen 3 2 2 2 1 0
Aaron Kearns 4 1 1 2 0 0
Caden McCurdy 2 0 0 0 1 1
Braxton Wilhelm 3 2 1 1 0 0
McCadden Evans — — — — — -
Totals 28 12 10 10 2 4
Batting 3B: Easton Eddie
TB: Brody Burch 2, Luke Davis 2, Easton Eddie 3, Austin Hansen 2, Aaron Kearns, Kaden Knowles, Braxton Wilhelm
RBI: Brody Burch 2, Luke Davis 3, Austin Hansen 2, Aaron Kearns 2, Braxton Wilhelm
ROE: Brody Burch, Dalton Jones, Braxton Wilhelm
FC: Easton Eddie, Aaron Kearns
HBP: Easton Eddie, Dalton Jones 2, Kaden Knowles
SB: Brody Burch 3, Austin Hansen 2, Aaron Kearns, Caden McCurdy
TotalsTeam QAB: 15 (44.12%)
Brody Burch, Luke Davis 2, Easton Eddie, Austin Hansen 2, Dalton Jones, Aaron Kearns, Kaden Knowles 4, Caden McCurdy 2, Braxton Wilhelm
Team LOB: 5
Blackfoot
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Nate Goodwin 4.0 90 .567 5 6 2 3 1 0
Boston Ross 1.1 39 .538 5 6 6 1 1 0
Totals 5.1 129 .558 10 12 8 4 2 0
Pitching L: Nate Goodwin
HBP: Nate Goodwin 2, Boston Ross 2
WP: Nate Goodwin 2
Pitches-Strikes: Nate Goodwin 90-51, Boston Ross 39-21
Groundouts-Flyouts: Nate Goodwin 5-2, Boston Ross 1-1
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Nate Goodwin 10-22, Boston Ross 6-12
Pocatello
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
McCadden Evans 6.0 73 .644 5 2 2 2 0 0
Totals 6.0 73 .644 5 2 2 2 0 0
Pitching W: McCadden Evans
HBP: McCadden Evans
WP: McCadden Evans
Pitches-Strikes: McCadden Evans 73-47
Groundouts-Flyouts: McCadden Evans 7-5
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: McCadden Evans 14-23
Blackfoot
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Avian Martinez 2 0 0 0 1 1
Ben Wilson 3 0 0 0 0 1
Tyler Vance 2 0 0 0 0 0
Payton Brooks 2 0 1 0 0 0
Chase Cannon 1 0 0 0 0 0
Nate Goodwin 3 0 1 0 0 0
Ryan Steidley 2 0 0 0 0 0
Mehki Sandoval 3 0 0 0 0 2
Boston Ross 3 0 0 0 0 1
Cooper Kniffin 2 0 0 0 0 0
Cason Fisher 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 23 0 2 0 1 5
Batting TB: Payton Brooks, Nate Goodwin
FC: Chase Cannon
HBP: Ryan Steidley, Tyler Vance
SB: Cason Fisher 2
TotalsTeam QAB: 7 (26.92%)
Payton Brooks, Nate Goodwin, Avian Martinez 2, Boston Ross, Mehki Sandoval 2
Team LOB: 5FieldingE: Ryan Steidley 2
DP: Nate Goodwin, Tyler Vance
Pocatello
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Brody Burch 4 2 2 0 0 0
Luke Davis 4 0 1 0 0 0
Kaden Knowles 3 1 0 1 0 1
Dalton Jones 3 1 3 2 0 0
Easton Eddie 3 0 1 1 0 1
Martin Serrano 3 0 1 0 0 0
Aaron Kearns 2 1 0 0 1 0
Scott Baker 3 1 1 0 0 0
Braxton Wilhelm 3 0 1 1 0 0
Colton Sneddon — — — — — -
Totals 28 6 10 5 1 2
Batting 2B: Scott Baker, Brody Burch, Dalton Jones 2
TB: Scott Baker 2, Brody Burch 3, Luke Davis, Easton Eddie, Dalton Jones 5, Martin Serrano, Braxton Wilhelm
RBI: Easton Eddie, Dalton Jones 2, Kaden Knowles, Braxton Wilhelm
ROE: Luke Davis, Braxton Wilhelm
FC: Brody Burch, Aaron Kearns, Kaden Knowles
GIDP: Brody Burch
TotalsTeam QAB: 11 (37.93%)
Scott Baker 2, Brody Burch, Easton Eddie 2, Dalton Jones 3, Aaron Kearns, Martin Serrano, Braxton Wilhelm
Team LOB: 5
Blackfoot
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Payton Brooks 5.0 74 .622 8 4 3 2 0 0
Chase Cannon 1.0 15 .467 2 2 2 0 1 0
Totals 6.0 89 .596 10 6 5 2 1 0
Pitching L: Payton Brooks
Pitches-Strikes: Payton Brooks 74-46, Chase Cannon 15-7
Groundouts-Flyouts: Payton Brooks 6-3, Chase Cannon 2-0
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Payton Brooks 14-24, Chase Cannon 2-5
Pocatello
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Colton Sneddon 7.0 84 .607 2 0 0 5 1 0
Totals 7.0 84 607 2 0 0 5 1 0
Pitching W: Colton Sneddon
HBP: Colton Sneddon 2
Pitches-Strikes: Colton Sneddon 84-51
Groundouts-Flyouts: Colton Sneddon 9-6
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Colton Sneddon 16-26
