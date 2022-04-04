POCATELLO – The Blackfoot Broncos baseball team made the trip to Pocatello to face off with the Pocatello Thunder and to try and secure a series win over that opponent following a win on Tuesday afternoon.

The twin bill saw head coach Zach Reay send out Dax Whitney and Boston Ross in either end of the match-ups and while they both were able to sustain enough momentum to last into the fifth inning, neither one could pick a win in the pair of games.

In the first of the two, Whitney carried the game into the fifth inning with a 2-1 lead, but ran into trouble and was replaced by Michael Edwards. Edwards could not get the Thunder out in the fifth, giving up four runs in his stint on the mound and took the loss in the 8-4 win for Pocatello.

Ben Wilson with three hits and Ryan Reynolds with a pair of hits accounted for five of the six hits that Blackfoot would have in the game.

Meanwhile, Pocatello would be pounding out nine hits, led by a pair of hits each by Martin Serrano and J.D. Gunderson. Gunderson would also have a pair of runs batted in for the Thunder.

BLACKFOOT 010 012 0 — 4 6 4

POCATELLO 010 034 X — 8 9 3

Blackfoot — Batting

Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO

Ben Wilson 4 0 3 1 0 0

Spencer Cook 3 0 0 0 0 1

Mekhi Sandoval 0 0 0 0 0 0

Tyler Vance 3 0 0 0 1 3

Eli Hayes 2 0 0 1 0 1

Jaxon Grimmett 3 0 0 0 1 1

Ryan Reynolds 3 1 2 0 1 0

Boston Ross 3 0 0 1 0 2

Avian Martinez 3 1 0 0 0 1

Chase Cannon 3 1 1 0 0 0

Gavyn Cornell 0 1 0 0 0 0

Michael Edwards — — — — — -

Dax Whitney — — — — — -

Totals 27 4 6 3 3 9

Batting TB: Chase Cannon, Ryan Reynolds 2, Ben Wilson 3

RBI: Eli Hayes, Boston Ross, Ben Wilson

SF: Boston Ross

ROE: Avian Martinez

HBP: Eli Hayes 2, Mekhi Sandoval

SB: Avian Martinez, Ben Wilson

TotalsTeam QAB: 12 (35.29%)

Chase Cannon, Jaxon Grimmett, Avian Martinez, Ryan Reynolds 3, Boston Ross 2, Tyler Vance, Ben Wilson 3

Team LOB: 9FieldingE: Spencer Cook 3, Boston Ross

Pocatello – Batting

Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO

Jayce Vaughan 3 2 1 0 0 0

Brody Burch 4 1 1 1 0 0

McCadden Evans 4 1 1 1 0 0

Martin Serrano 3 3 2 1 0 0

JD Gunderson 4 1 2 2 0 0

Kaden Knowles 2 0 1 0 0 0

Alex Winn 3 0 1 2 1 1

Hunter Killian 3 0 0 0 0 0

Greg May 2 0 0 0 0 1

Isiah Snell 1 0 0 0 0 0

Kudter Stucki — — — — — -

Totals 29 8 9 7 1 2

Batting 2B: JD Gunderson, McCadden Evans, Martin Serrano

TB: Jayce Vaughan, JD Gunderson 3, Alex Winn, Brody Burch, Kaden Knowles, McCadden Evans 2, Martin Serrano 3

RBI: JD Gunderson 2, Alex Winn 2, Brody Burch, McCadden Evans, Martin Serrano

ROE: Kaden Knowles, Hunter Killian

HBP: Jayce Vaughan, Kaden Knowles 2, Martin Serrano, Hunter Killian

SB: Jayce Vaughan, Kaden Knowles

TotalsTeam QAB: 17 (48.57%)

Jayce Vaughan, JD Gunderson 3, Alex Winn 2, Brody Burch 3, Kaden Knowles 2, McCadden Evans 2, Martin Serrano 2, Hunter Killian 2

Team LOB: 9FieldingE: JD Gunderson, Alex Winn, Hunter Killian

Blackfoot – Pitching

Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR

Dax Whitney 4.2 82 .646 6 4 3 2 1 0

Michael Edwards 1.1 31 .645 3 4 4 0 0 0

Totals 6.0 113 .646 9 8 7 2 1 0

Pitching L: Michael Edwards

HBP: Michael Edwards 3, Dax Whitney 2

WP: Dax Whitney

BK: Michael Edwards 2

Pitches-Strikes: Michael Edwards 31-20, Dax Whitney 82-53

Groundouts-Flyouts: Michael Edwards 1-3, Dax Whitney 4-8

First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Michael Edwards 6-10, Dax Whitney 14-25

Pocatello – Pitching

Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR

Hunter Killian 5.2 86 .721 5 4 2 7 2 0

McCadden Evans 1.1 28 .571 1 0 0 2 1 0

Totals 7.0 114 .684 6 4 2 9 3 0

Pitching W: McCadden Evans

HBP: McCadden Evans, Hunter Killian 2

WP: McCadden Evans, Hunter Killian

Pitches-Strikes: McCadden Evans 28-16, Hunter Killian 86-62

Groundouts-Flyouts: McCadden Evans 0-2, Hunter Killian 6-4

First pitch strikes-Batters faced: McCadden Evans 5-7, Hunter Killian 21-27

In the second game of the doubleheader, Boston Ross had the ball in his hand as the game started and while he didn’t pitch poorly, giving up five earned runs in 4 1/3 innings of work, he got little support from the offense, while Pocatello was scoring three runs in the first to take the lead and force the loss on Ross. Chase Cannon would relieve Ross and he didn’t fare much better on the mound, giving up six runs, although only three were earned as the Broncos helped out the Thunder offense with six errors in the game.

Hitting saw Avian Martinez getting a pair of hits out of the four by the Broncos to lead the team offensively. The other hits came from Gavyn Cornell and Mekhi Sandoval.

For Pocatello, it was all about pitcher Maddox Moore, who scattered four hits over six innings, struck out four Blackfoot hitters and only walked two in the game. Moore got credit for the win and only gave up a single run in the contest.

Hitting-wise, Pocatello was led by four batters who each collected a pair of hits --, Kaden Knowles, J.D. Gunderson, Jayce Vaughan and Brady Burch. McCadden Evans and Kaden Knowles had a pair of runs batted in and J.D. Gunderson picked up three runs batted in during the course of the game.

BLACKFOOT 000 010 0 — 1 4 6

POCATELLO 300 026 X — 11 11 1

Blackfoot — Hitting

Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO

Ben Wilson 1 0 0 0 0 0

Noah Butikofer 2 0 0 0 0 2

Avian Martinez 3 0 2 1 0 0

Ryan Reynolds 2 0 0 0 0 0

Eli Hayes 2 0 0 0 1 0

Jaxon Grimmett 2 0 0 0 1 1

Dax Whitney 3 0 0 0 0 0

Mekhi Sandoval 1 0 1 0 0 0

Michael Edwards 1 0 0 0 0 0

Ryan Steidley 2 0 0 0 0 1

Gavyn Cornell 2 0 1 0 0 0

Spencer Cook 0 1 0 0 0 0

Chase Cannon — — — — — -

Boston Ross — — — — — -

Totals 21 1 4 1 2 4

Batting 2B: Avian Martinez

TB: Gavyn Cornell, Avian Martinez 3, Mekhi Sandoval

RBI: Avian Martinez

FC: Michael Edwards

HBP: Ryan Reynolds

SB: Spencer Cook

TotalsTeam QAB: 11 (45.83%)

Noah Butikofer, Gavyn Cornell, Jaxon Grimmett 2, Eli Hayes 3, Avian Martinez 2, Mekhi Sandoval, Dax Whitney

Team LOB: 5Fielding E: Avian Martinez, Boston Ross, Mekhi Sandoval, Ryan Steidley 2, Dax Whitney

Pocatello – Hitting

Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO

Jayce Vaughan 4 2 2 0 0 0

Brody Burch 4 2 2 0 0 1

McCadden Evans 4 2 1 2 0 0

Martin Serrano 3 2 1 1 1 0

JD Gunderson 3 2 2 3 0 0

Kaden Knowles 2 0 2 2 0 0

Alex Winn 3 0 0 1 1 0

Hunter Killian 3 0 1 0 0 0

Maddox Moore 1 1 0 0 1 1

Totals 27 11 11 9 3 2

Batting2B: Kaden Knowles, McCadden Evans

TB: Jayce Vaughan 2, JD Gunderson 2, Brody Burch 2, Kaden Knowles 3, McCadden Evans 2, Martin Serrano, Hunter Killian

RBI: JD Gunderson 3, Alex Winn, Kaden Knowles 2, McCadden Evans 2, Martin Serrano

SF: Kaden Knowles

ROE: Alex Winn, McCadden Evans, Martin Serrano

FC: JD Gunderson, Alex Winn

HBP: JD Gunderson, Kaden Knowles, Maddox Moore

SB: Brody Burch

CS: Maddox Moore

TotalsTeam QAB: 9 (26.47%)

Jayce Vaughan, JD Gunderson 2, Alex Winn, Kaden Knowles 2, McCadden Evans, Martin Serrano, Maddox Moore

Team LOB: 6FieldingE: McCadden Evans

Blackfoot – Pitching

Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR

Boston Ross 4.1 66 .606 7 5 5 2 2 0

Chase Cannon 0.2 27 .630 4 6 3 0 1 0

Totals 5.0 93 .613 11 11 8 2 3 0

Pitching L: Boston Ross

HBP: Boston Ross 3

WP: Boston Ross 3

Pitches-Strikes: Chase Cannon 27-17, Boston Ross 66-40

Groundouts-Flyouts: Chase Cannon 0-2, Boston Ross 0-8

First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Chase Cannon 6-10, Boston Ross 14-24

Pocatello – Pitching

Pitching IP #P S% H 1 ER SO BB HR

Maddox Moore 6.0 78 .577 4 1 1 4 2 0

Totals 6.0 78 .577 4 1 1 4 2 0

Pitching W: Maddox Moore

HBP: Maddox Moore

Pitches-Strikes: Maddox Moore 78-45

Groundouts-Flyouts: Maddox Moore 4-8

First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Maddox Moore 13-24

Stats provided by Game Changer

