POCATELLO – The Blackfoot Broncos baseball team made the trip to Pocatello to face off with the Pocatello Thunder and to try and secure a series win over that opponent following a win on Tuesday afternoon.
The twin bill saw head coach Zach Reay send out Dax Whitney and Boston Ross in either end of the match-ups and while they both were able to sustain enough momentum to last into the fifth inning, neither one could pick a win in the pair of games.
In the first of the two, Whitney carried the game into the fifth inning with a 2-1 lead, but ran into trouble and was replaced by Michael Edwards. Edwards could not get the Thunder out in the fifth, giving up four runs in his stint on the mound and took the loss in the 8-4 win for Pocatello.
Ben Wilson with three hits and Ryan Reynolds with a pair of hits accounted for five of the six hits that Blackfoot would have in the game.
Meanwhile, Pocatello would be pounding out nine hits, led by a pair of hits each by Martin Serrano and J.D. Gunderson. Gunderson would also have a pair of runs batted in for the Thunder.
BLACKFOOT 010 012 0 — 4 6 4
POCATELLO 010 034 X — 8 9 3
Blackfoot — Batting
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Ben Wilson 4 0 3 1 0 0
Spencer Cook 3 0 0 0 0 1
Mekhi Sandoval 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tyler Vance 3 0 0 0 1 3
Eli Hayes 2 0 0 1 0 1
Jaxon Grimmett 3 0 0 0 1 1
Ryan Reynolds 3 1 2 0 1 0
Boston Ross 3 0 0 1 0 2
Avian Martinez 3 1 0 0 0 1
Chase Cannon 3 1 1 0 0 0
Gavyn Cornell 0 1 0 0 0 0
Michael Edwards — — — — — -
Dax Whitney — — — — — -
Totals 27 4 6 3 3 9
Batting TB: Chase Cannon, Ryan Reynolds 2, Ben Wilson 3
RBI: Eli Hayes, Boston Ross, Ben Wilson
SF: Boston Ross
ROE: Avian Martinez
HBP: Eli Hayes 2, Mekhi Sandoval
SB: Avian Martinez, Ben Wilson
TotalsTeam QAB: 12 (35.29%)
Chase Cannon, Jaxon Grimmett, Avian Martinez, Ryan Reynolds 3, Boston Ross 2, Tyler Vance, Ben Wilson 3
Team LOB: 9FieldingE: Spencer Cook 3, Boston Ross
Pocatello – Batting
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Jayce Vaughan 3 2 1 0 0 0
Brody Burch 4 1 1 1 0 0
McCadden Evans 4 1 1 1 0 0
Martin Serrano 3 3 2 1 0 0
JD Gunderson 4 1 2 2 0 0
Kaden Knowles 2 0 1 0 0 0
Alex Winn 3 0 1 2 1 1
Hunter Killian 3 0 0 0 0 0
Greg May 2 0 0 0 0 1
Isiah Snell 1 0 0 0 0 0
Kudter Stucki — — — — — -
Totals 29 8 9 7 1 2
Batting 2B: JD Gunderson, McCadden Evans, Martin Serrano
TB: Jayce Vaughan, JD Gunderson 3, Alex Winn, Brody Burch, Kaden Knowles, McCadden Evans 2, Martin Serrano 3
RBI: JD Gunderson 2, Alex Winn 2, Brody Burch, McCadden Evans, Martin Serrano
ROE: Kaden Knowles, Hunter Killian
HBP: Jayce Vaughan, Kaden Knowles 2, Martin Serrano, Hunter Killian
SB: Jayce Vaughan, Kaden Knowles
TotalsTeam QAB: 17 (48.57%)
Jayce Vaughan, JD Gunderson 3, Alex Winn 2, Brody Burch 3, Kaden Knowles 2, McCadden Evans 2, Martin Serrano 2, Hunter Killian 2
Team LOB: 9FieldingE: JD Gunderson, Alex Winn, Hunter Killian
Blackfoot – Pitching
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Dax Whitney 4.2 82 .646 6 4 3 2 1 0
Michael Edwards 1.1 31 .645 3 4 4 0 0 0
Totals 6.0 113 .646 9 8 7 2 1 0
Pitching L: Michael Edwards
HBP: Michael Edwards 3, Dax Whitney 2
WP: Dax Whitney
BK: Michael Edwards 2
Pitches-Strikes: Michael Edwards 31-20, Dax Whitney 82-53
Groundouts-Flyouts: Michael Edwards 1-3, Dax Whitney 4-8
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Michael Edwards 6-10, Dax Whitney 14-25
Pocatello – Pitching
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Hunter Killian 5.2 86 .721 5 4 2 7 2 0
McCadden Evans 1.1 28 .571 1 0 0 2 1 0
Totals 7.0 114 .684 6 4 2 9 3 0
Pitching W: McCadden Evans
HBP: McCadden Evans, Hunter Killian 2
WP: McCadden Evans, Hunter Killian
Pitches-Strikes: McCadden Evans 28-16, Hunter Killian 86-62
Groundouts-Flyouts: McCadden Evans 0-2, Hunter Killian 6-4
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: McCadden Evans 5-7, Hunter Killian 21-27
In the second game of the doubleheader, Boston Ross had the ball in his hand as the game started and while he didn’t pitch poorly, giving up five earned runs in 4 1/3 innings of work, he got little support from the offense, while Pocatello was scoring three runs in the first to take the lead and force the loss on Ross. Chase Cannon would relieve Ross and he didn’t fare much better on the mound, giving up six runs, although only three were earned as the Broncos helped out the Thunder offense with six errors in the game.
Hitting saw Avian Martinez getting a pair of hits out of the four by the Broncos to lead the team offensively. The other hits came from Gavyn Cornell and Mekhi Sandoval.
For Pocatello, it was all about pitcher Maddox Moore, who scattered four hits over six innings, struck out four Blackfoot hitters and only walked two in the game. Moore got credit for the win and only gave up a single run in the contest.
Hitting-wise, Pocatello was led by four batters who each collected a pair of hits --, Kaden Knowles, J.D. Gunderson, Jayce Vaughan and Brady Burch. McCadden Evans and Kaden Knowles had a pair of runs batted in and J.D. Gunderson picked up three runs batted in during the course of the game.
BLACKFOOT 000 010 0 — 1 4 6
POCATELLO 300 026 X — 11 11 1
Blackfoot — Hitting
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Ben Wilson 1 0 0 0 0 0
Noah Butikofer 2 0 0 0 0 2
Avian Martinez 3 0 2 1 0 0
Ryan Reynolds 2 0 0 0 0 0
Eli Hayes 2 0 0 0 1 0
Jaxon Grimmett 2 0 0 0 1 1
Dax Whitney 3 0 0 0 0 0
Mekhi Sandoval 1 0 1 0 0 0
Michael Edwards 1 0 0 0 0 0
Ryan Steidley 2 0 0 0 0 1
Gavyn Cornell 2 0 1 0 0 0
Spencer Cook 0 1 0 0 0 0
Chase Cannon — — — — — -
Boston Ross — — — — — -
Totals 21 1 4 1 2 4
Batting 2B: Avian Martinez
TB: Gavyn Cornell, Avian Martinez 3, Mekhi Sandoval
RBI: Avian Martinez
FC: Michael Edwards
HBP: Ryan Reynolds
SB: Spencer Cook
TotalsTeam QAB: 11 (45.83%)
Noah Butikofer, Gavyn Cornell, Jaxon Grimmett 2, Eli Hayes 3, Avian Martinez 2, Mekhi Sandoval, Dax Whitney
Team LOB: 5Fielding E: Avian Martinez, Boston Ross, Mekhi Sandoval, Ryan Steidley 2, Dax Whitney
Pocatello – Hitting
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Jayce Vaughan 4 2 2 0 0 0
Brody Burch 4 2 2 0 0 1
McCadden Evans 4 2 1 2 0 0
Martin Serrano 3 2 1 1 1 0
JD Gunderson 3 2 2 3 0 0
Kaden Knowles 2 0 2 2 0 0
Alex Winn 3 0 0 1 1 0
Hunter Killian 3 0 1 0 0 0
Maddox Moore 1 1 0 0 1 1
Totals 27 11 11 9 3 2
Batting2B: Kaden Knowles, McCadden Evans
TB: Jayce Vaughan 2, JD Gunderson 2, Brody Burch 2, Kaden Knowles 3, McCadden Evans 2, Martin Serrano, Hunter Killian
RBI: JD Gunderson 3, Alex Winn, Kaden Knowles 2, McCadden Evans 2, Martin Serrano
SF: Kaden Knowles
ROE: Alex Winn, McCadden Evans, Martin Serrano
FC: JD Gunderson, Alex Winn
HBP: JD Gunderson, Kaden Knowles, Maddox Moore
SB: Brody Burch
CS: Maddox Moore
TotalsTeam QAB: 9 (26.47%)
Jayce Vaughan, JD Gunderson 2, Alex Winn, Kaden Knowles 2, McCadden Evans, Martin Serrano, Maddox Moore
Team LOB: 6FieldingE: McCadden Evans
Blackfoot – Pitching
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Boston Ross 4.1 66 .606 7 5 5 2 2 0
Chase Cannon 0.2 27 .630 4 6 3 0 1 0
Totals 5.0 93 .613 11 11 8 2 3 0
Pitching L: Boston Ross
HBP: Boston Ross 3
WP: Boston Ross 3
Pitches-Strikes: Chase Cannon 27-17, Boston Ross 66-40
Groundouts-Flyouts: Chase Cannon 0-2, Boston Ross 0-8
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Chase Cannon 6-10, Boston Ross 14-24
Pocatello – Pitching
Pitching IP #P S% H 1 ER SO BB HR
Maddox Moore 6.0 78 .577 4 1 1 4 2 0
Totals 6.0 78 .577 4 1 1 4 2 0
Pitching W: Maddox Moore
HBP: Maddox Moore
Pitches-Strikes: Maddox Moore 78-45
Groundouts-Flyouts: Maddox Moore 4-8
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Maddox Moore 13-24
Stats provided by Game Changer