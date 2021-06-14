POCATELLO – Hayden Corta, the champion pole bender from District 8, grabbed the lead in the pole bending event at the state high school finals with a 20.766 time and then made that run stand up to claim the event by a half point over Trinity Olson, who made a furious run at Corta in the third go-round.
Olson came up a half point short, despite winning the average, worth 15 points.
Corta beat Olson by .010 of a second in the second performance of the first go-round and that ended up being the difference in the final scoring of the event.
That single point in the state final point system was good enough for the two competitors from Districts 8 and 7 as they did battle on the arena floor of the Bannock County Events Center.
It is not often that you hear of .010 of a second being the difference in being the champion of an event and the reserve champion in that event, but that is exactly what happened in the pole bending over the six days of the rodeo.
Finishing in third was Abby Ricks of District 7, who progressively got better as the week went on as she would end up totaling 35 points.
In fourth was Tayler Eiguren of District 2. The four speedsters were separated by less than six seconds after the four go-rounds of the event that had the most competitors entered at 56.
When that many are going after a single prize and going head to head in much of the competition, the cream always seems to rise to the top.