POCATELLO — If you like speed, the Idaho State Finals Rodeo is the place to be, especially in the pole bending event.
The ladies in here have been outdoing each other with every race down the track, navigating the poles pattern and posting fast times.
The second go-round just emphasized what we saw in the first go-round, only with some different names included.
Georgia King raised the bar in this event by posting the week’s fastest time, and only time under 20 seconds when she stopped the timer at 19.981. That was easily the best time of the round and the points she earned had her in the top four in the standings overall, well within reach of the short go-round on Saturday and a possible spot on the team heading to the national finals in July.
Finishing second was Jada Edstrom with a time of 20.721. When combined with a solid run of 21.150 in the first go-round she was sitting in second place overall, and a likely spot in the Saturday main event as well as a spot on the national team. Realistically, she is only one good run away from securing both of those goals.
In third was Hayden Corta and she sped through the course in a time of 20.766, good enough to earn eight state final points and keep her squarely in the top 10 of the standings, in fact, she is the number one pole bender as the third round begins.
In fourth was Shanna Robinson who was timed in 20.786 which solidified her spot tied for sixth in the overall standings. Robinson had little trouble negotiating the course cleanly and simply needs to do it two more times to punch her ticket for a trip to Lincoln, Neb., and a spot in the national finals.
Time, State Final Points, Overall State Points
Hayden Corta 20.766 8.00 18.00
Jada Edstrom 20.721 9.00 15.00
Trinity Olson 21.002 4.00 13.00
Georgia King 19.981 10.0 10.00
Laynee Gregersen 8.00
Shanna Robinson 20.786 7.00 7.00
Jessica Elquest 7.00
Ally McDaniel 20.847 6.00 6.00
Tayler Eiguren 20.975 5.00 5.00
Abby Ricks 21.212 3.00 5.00
Breyer Newman 5.00
Chloe Deffie 4.00
Sierra Sears 3.00
Brylee Smith 21.214 2.00 2.00
Madi Foster 21.343 1.00 1.00
Chezni Woods 1.00