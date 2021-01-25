TERRETON – The Firth Lady Cougars’ offense has not been able to keep up with their defense, at least that is what appears to be going on with the team when you look at the score book.
On days when the offense is flourishing, they are winning games rather easily, but on days when the offense struggles, the defense cannot do enough to keep them in the game and the team falters.
Saturday night was another of those days when the offense struggled and it was evidenced by the fact that the leading scorer for the Lady Cougars came off the bench and only tallied six points in the contest. That is only compounded when six players scored, and two of them only scored three and one point each. That simply points out a lot of missed shots and turnovers, and that is a bad recipe trying to produce wins with the Nuclear Conference/District 6 2A tournament on the horizon.
On Saturday night, facing an always tough team in West Jefferson on the road, it was a horrible formula to produce a much-needed win with hopes of a number two seed in that upcoming tournament.
It wasn’t helped any when the Lady Panthers were able to hold the Cougars to a mere three points in the opening quarter and a total of 11 for the first half, while they were building a 23-point half for themselves. Down 23-11 is not the way the Cougars pictured the way the game would go.
With all that said, these Lady Cougars are not without their pride and they came out battling in the second half. It was more of a case of just not being able to get the ball to drop through the basket to give themselves a chance at a win, a much-needed win at that.
As ball after ball bounced off the rim or sailed wide left or right, the Lady Cougars found themselves falling farther and farther behind, but they were battling and that is part of the game as well, not giving up and not caving in to the pressure from the other team.
While West Jefferson may have racked up enough points to win the third period, the Lady Cougars were able to pick up the fourth quarter, just not by enough points to make a difference in the final outcome which was in the Lady Panthers’ favor by a final score of 40-25.
With the win, West Jefferson has all but locked up the second seed in the conference and now boast of a record of 13-3 on the year, 6-1 in conference play.
Firth falls to 9-9 on the season, 3-3 in conference play.
Firth will be back in action on Wednesday at Firth when they host the Salmon Savages in a game that begins at 7:30 p.m.
WEST JEFFERSON 40, FIRTH 25
Firth 3 8 7 7 — 25
West Jefferson 10 13 12 5 — 40
FIRTH (25): — Cassi Robbins 5, Brooklyn Clayson 1, Kiley Mecham 5, Nicole McKinnon 6, Hailey Barker 5, Daytona Folkman 3
WEST JEFFERSON (40): — Elizabeth Spencer 2, Eliza Anhder 6, Carlee Johnson 13, Lacy Dalling 9, Kimber Mecham 3, Kambree Hall 1, Jordyn Torgerson 6.