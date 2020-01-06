AFTON, Wyo. – It is often said that if you live by the three, you will die by the three, or at least words to that effect.
On Saturday, the Blackfoot Broncos learned that lesson, as they began the game 0-9 from beyond the three-point arc, digging themselves a hole from the field against the Star Valley Braves in a rematch of a Dec. 21 game in Blackfoot.
The cold shooting — which, when combined with two point field goals, saw the Broncos begin the game an ice cold 2-15 from the field in the first half — allowed the Braves to build a double digit lead before halftime, leading 21-10 when the teams went to the locker room at intermission.
The Broncos did regroup and eventually sent the game to overtime with the two schools tied at 45, before Star Valley scored 15 points in the overtime, mostly on free throws, to edge clear and take the game 60-55.
The Broncos did do some really nice things on the floor. Their defense was pretty good and forced 10 steals, which means they were in the right place at the right time.
They were 12-12 from the free throw line, part of which allowed them to come back in the contest after trailing for all but the last couple of minutes of regulation.
They also fought their way back in the second half by hitting five of eight three-pointers down the stretch to close the gap on the Braves. The last of those three-point attempts came as the buzzer sounded, when Isaiah Thomas was able to rattle home a three-pointer to send the game into overtime.
That being said, this game was played without a normal starter for the Star Valley club, who also just got back a team leader in guard Taylor Horsley, who played as if there were no defense on the floor against him, scoring a game-high 27 points.
The Broncos will not be able to withstand those kinds of mental lapses as they head into High Country Conference if they expect to be a contender as the teams battle for seeding in the all too soon district tournament coming up at the end of February.
The Broncos will need to be more consistent offensively and get better production from everyone on the team if they expect to be playing come March when the state boys’ basketball tournament begins in March.
All that being said, Star Valley had three players in double figures for the game, with Taylor Horseley leading the way with his 27 points which included five three-pointers, Chase Merrill chipped in with 16 and Hazen Erickson had 11 points and 10 rebounds.
For the Broncos, they were led by Reece Robinson and Jett Shelley, who each had 17 points on the night.
Next up for Blackfoot will be a Thursday High Country Conference game when they travel to Shelley to take on the Russets with a 7:30 p.m. tip-off.