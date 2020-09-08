BLACKFOOT – Things are going to be switched up a bit this week as there are now power ratings that have been released due to the state switching to MaxPreps for seeding purposes for state tournaments.
When the power ratings are available, the Bingham News Chronicle will print them off and on to give fans a chance at seeing where their favorite teams rank. It is sometimes interesting to note that a team may have just defeated an opponent and yet don’t rank above that team because of inter-classification games that don’t always factor in appropriately, at least in the eyes of this reporter.
Since Bingham Country does not have a 5A team, there won’t be any 5A rankings listed, the same for the 1A schools.
Please enjoy this switch-up occasionally, but we are always looking for more information in the sports world and this is our way of giving you just one more thing to analyze as you prepare to watch your favorite team.
BOYS’ SOCCER – 4A Classification
At the top of the rankings, we find Blackfoot with a 4-0 record. A good portion of this high ranking is due to the fact that Blackfoot has played three 5A teams and the third-ranked team in Century and has posted all wins. The Broncos begin High Country play today with a match at Hillcrest, who checks into the rankings at number six and the Broncos have already defeated Century who comes in at number three.
1. Blackfoot 4-0 46.00
2. Canyon Ridge 3-0 38.00
3. Century 2-1-1 26.00
4. Preston 3-2 25.00
5. Pocatello 2-0 23.00
6. Hillcrest 2-2 18.00
7. Jerome 2-1 18.00
8. Skyline 2-2 11.00
9. Wood River 1-0-1 11.00
10. Minico 1-1-1 4.00
GIRLS’ SOCCER – 4A Classification
1. Bonneville 4-1-1 54.00
2. Twin Falls 3-0 36.00
3. Canyon Ridge 2-0 26.00
4. Sandpoint 2-1 22.00
5. Skyline 2-1 22.00
6. Jerome 1-0 14.00
7. Preston 3-3 12.00
8. Emmett 1-0 9.00
9. Hillcrest 0-1-3 6.00
10. Pocatello 2-3 5.00
also:
17. Shelley 0-5 -35.00
18. Blackfoot 0-6 -37.00
BOYS’ SOCCER – 3A Classification
1. Gooding 3-0 38.00
2. Teton 3-0 35.00
3. Sugar-Salem 3-1-1 33.00
4. American Falls 3-1 28.00
5. Bonners Ferry 2-0 24.00
6. Wendell 2-0 18.00
7. Timberlake 1-0 15.00
8. Firth 1-0 14.00
9. McCall-Donnelly 1-0 14.00
10. Kimberly 2-2 13.00
Also:
Aberdeen 1-4 -25.00
Snake River 0-4 -29.00
GIRLS’ SOCCER – 3A Classification
1. Kimberly 4-0 51.00
2. CDA Charter 2-0 32.00
3. American Falls 3-1 30.00
4. Marsh Valley 3-2-1 29.00
5. Buhl 2-0-1 26.00
6. Teton 2-0-1 24.00
7. Sugar Salem 2-1-1 21.00
8. Wendell 2-1-1 15.00
9. Sun Valley Comm 1-0 15.00
10. Snake River 2-2-1 14.00
Also
Firth 1-1 4.00
Aberdeen 0-2 -18.00
FOOTBALL – 4A Classification
1. Blackfoot 2-0 29.17
2. Skyline 2-0 26.00
3. Mountain Home 2-0 23.33
4. Pocatello 2-0 22.67
5. Vallivue 2-0 20.50
6. Middleton 1-0 14.00
7. Ridgevue 1-0 14.00
8. Hillcrest 1-1 7.67
9. Lakeland 1-1 7.00
10. Century 1-1 5.00
3A Classification
1. Gooding 2-0 28.33
2. Sugar-Salem 2-0 26.00
3. South Fremont 2-0 24.17
4. Kimberly 2-0 21.33
5. Fruitland 2-0 18.33
6. Marsh Valley 2-1 17.83
7. Kellogg 1-0 12.00
8. Homedale 1-0 11.17
9. Weiser 1-1 6.00
10. Bonners Ferry 1-1 3.67
Also
Snake River 0-2 -14.14
2A Classification
1. West Side 2-0 28.00
2. New Plymouth 2-0 27.00
3. Marsing 2-0 24.00
4. Aberdeen 2-0 23.67
5. North Fremont 1-0 14.00
6. Cole Valley Christian 1-0 13.00
7. Grangeville 1-0 12.00
8. Nampa Christian 1-1 6.00
9. Malad 1-1 5.00
10. West Jefferson 1-1 4.67
Also
Firth 1-1 2.00
Be sure to remember that these are not numbers that were concocted by an individual and definitely do not reflect the way that the Bingham News Chronicle rates the schools. These numbers are a computer-generated figure that factors in schedule, scores and conference affiliation and conference schedules. It will also factor in the opponents’ record and what the computer factors in for the projected record and finish in their own conference.
Enjoy the look as it is another way of looking at the strength of schedule and projections from a computer as opposed to the regional biases possibly found in media polls.