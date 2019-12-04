BLACKFOOT – Praire Caldwell is a reserve guard for the Blackfoot Lady Broncos basketball team and lately has been the first player off the bench for coach Courtnei Smith’s team.
She isn’t tall and doesn’t always mix it up with the post players, but she has a quick shot and she isn’t afraid to fire it up from the outside at any moment.
In the early going this season, she has been the most accurate of the Broncos’ outside shooters and as her playing time increases, she has become one of the better options to lead the offense.
One of four sophomores on the roster, she is also one of the players who will see more and more playing time as she becomes accustomed to her role and the speed and physicality of the high school basketball scene.
Caldwell joins starters Isabelle Arave and Hadley Humpherys who are starters and fellow substitute Kianna Wright on the 10-person roster for the Lady Broncos, who now have a record of 3-1 on the season, with a game ahead with Rigby tonight.
She is playing in every game and with her ability to come onto the floor and immediately produce offense, especially from the deep outside, she is a valuable commodity.
Not just anyone can step right from the bench and be productive, but Caldwell has a knack for doing just that and the infusion of offense is sometimes just what a team needs to get things going in the right direction.
With her ability and work ethic, Caldwell will make her mark on the program and before long, she will be the one that people are talking about when it comes to games from the previous night.