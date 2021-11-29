BLACKFOOT – At the top of the bareback riding standings is millionaire cowboy Tilden Hooper of Carthage, Texas.
Hooper has been a PRCA member since 2006 and has qualified to seven different National Finals Rodeos over the years.
His career earnings stand at $1,168,417 and he has earned over $161,000 this season alone. He finished up 2020 in 11th place in the world standings with earnings of over $116,000.
This year, Tilden has won eight rodeos in his signature event and is having one of his best years as a professional cowboy.
His wins include rodeos in Texas, Utah, North Dakota, Nevada and Washington.
Tilden’s best years came in 2018 and 2019, when he finished third and fifth respectively in the world standings and earned over $238,000 in both years, including money earned at the National Finals Rodeo.
As an amateur, Hooper was the National Collegiate Finals World Champion in the event held in Casper, Wyo., in 2007. Hooper turned pro the same year and won the PRCA Resistol Bareback Riding Rookie of the Year.
Hooper is 5 foot 10 inches tall and weighs around 170 pounds. He is married to Melissa and his father was active in rodeo as well, being a circuit bareback rider. His mother is Patti and he has an older sister, Mia. Hooper started riding in bareback competitions at the age of 15 and was born in Shreveport, La., although he considers Carhage, Texas as his hometown.
Hooper studied at Panola Junior College before turning to rodeo full-time in 2008, when he competed in 113 PRCA rodeos. He has earned an associate degree in business. His hobbies include wake boarding and watching movies, especially anything with Will Farrell in them.
While Hooper is leading the standings at this point of the year, it will be the National Finals Rodeo where champions are crowned and there are a handful of cowboys close on his heels as we get closer to the start of the NFR on Dec. 2.
Here are the other contenders for the bareback riding title: