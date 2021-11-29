BLACKFOOT – There is a true brother-hood in Rodeo. The cowboys in each event help each other out, whether it is with the loan of a horse, helping saddle up in the rough stock events or just being there and being supportive of one another. There is no other sport like rodeo with this strong of a brother-hood anywhere, and probably none quite like in the saddle bronc riding event.
The top two riders in the world this year are actually brothers, and they have separated themselves from the rest of the field by nearly $40,000 and it would take a true miracle for anyone to catch either of them in this event.
The leader is also the leader in the All-Around Cowboy in Stetson Wright and his brother Ryder is right on his tail in the chase for the world champion of this event. It is inevitable that one of them will win it all.
They are both world champions already and at the ages of 22 and 23, they will be around for a long time. Stetson is the two-time reigning world champion All-Around Cowboy and is looking for his third straight and most people have already conceded the title to him this year.
Ryder, in his own right, is a two-time world champion, winning this event in both 2017 and a year ago in 2020.
With the two Wright brothers holding a virtual lock on the saddle bronc riding title this year, the rest of the top 15 riders who have qualified for the event at the National Finals Rodeo are basically here for third place, but that could mean many thousands of dollars to them, so everyone, including the top two, will be gunning for the rich prize money in this event each and every night of the 10-day stand at the National Finals Rodeo.
The Wrights have been the model of consistency all season long, both of the brothers winning a number of prestigious events and seemingly adding to their seasonal totals every time out.
Stetson lists among his saddle bronc riding accomplishments this season winning such events as the Cheyenne Frontier Days, the Jerome County Fair and Rodeo, the Caldwell Night Rodeo and the Pendleton Round Up.
Ryder lists wins at the Snake River Stampede, the World’s Oldest Rodeo in Prescott, Ariz., the Lewiston Round-up and the American Rodeo in Arlington, Texas.
That pretty much includes nearly all of the big rodeos from around the country. The two riders have totaled over $375,000 in earning just from saddle bronc riding this year, and Stetson has added another $200,000 from bull riding. If that isn’t impressive enough, try and find the cowboy who will beat either one of them in Saddle Bronc Riding.
Here is the list of the top 15riders who have qualified for the National Finals Rodeo in the saddle bronc event:
Stetson Wright Milford, Utah $193,095
Ryder Wright Milford, Utah $181,893
Brody, Cress Hillsdale, Wyoming $142,224
Dawson Hay Wildwood, Alberta $120,349
Layton Green Meeting Creek, Alberta $102,246
Zeke Thurston Big Valley, Alberta, $99,802
Chase Brooks Deer Lodge, Montana $87,387
Kolby Wanechuk Sherwook Park, Alberta $86,858
Wyatt Casper Miami, Texas $84,947
Tegan Smith Winterset, Iowa $82,814
Sage Newman Meistone, Montana $82,717
Ben Anderson Rocky Mountain House, Alberta $82,234
Wade Sundell Bonholme, Iowa $79,159
Cody DeMoss Heflin, Louisiana $74,798
Spencer Wright Milford, Utah $84,061