LAS VEGAS – Round seven is now in the books at the National Finals Rodeo and we have seen some great performances from the best cowboys and cowgirls in the world. It doesn’t matter which event you favor, they have all had their share of drama and high point rides and fast times in the timed events.

The champions have stepped up and given us great performances and some of the newcomers have stepped out of the shadows of the champions and given us some great thrills as well.

Following the action that took place on Wednesday night, there are only three rounds left at this year’s National Finals Rodeo.

Here is a list of where everyone is sitting in the various events, with three rounds left to complete.

All Around Cowboy

Stetson Wright Milford, UT $467,197

Caleb Smidt Bellville, TX $212,866

Rhen Richard Roosevelt, UT $189,999

Paden Bray Stephenville, TX $186,945

Clay Smith Broken Bow, OK $179,468

There is no doubt about who the best is, this will be the third straight All Around title for young Stetson Wright, who is only 22 years old and hopefully has many more years and many more buckles in his sights. What a great cowboy and to compete at the highest level in two of the toughest events, saddle bronc riding and bull riding, is pretty amazing all in itself.

Bareback Riding

Kaycee Feild Genola, UT $251,463

Jess Pope Waverly KS $239,913

Tilden Hooper Carthage, TX $192,417

Tim O’Connell Zwingle, IA $191,456

Clayton Biglow Clements, CA $171,743

At the start of the National Finals Rodeo, Tilden Hooper had a strong hold on the top spot. It hasn’t been a case of Tilden getting hurt or not taking advantage of his opportunities, it has been others who have performed better and when one of them is Kaycee Feild, you get a feel for what it is like to compete against a multiple world champion. Feild has five world titles in this event and has been the mark to which excellence has been measured for the past decade.

Saddle Bronc Riding

Ryder Wright Milford, UT $273,320

Stetson Wright Milford, UT $264,429

Brody Cress Hillsdale, WY $229,514

Zeke Thurston Big Valley, AB $177,948

Chase Brooks Deer Lodge, MT $166,389

This event has belonged to the Wrights for most of the summer. If you have any doubt, look at number six in the standings and you will find another Milford cowboy in Spencer Wright who has had a great National Finals Rodeo. This week has been more about Stetson trying to win three gold buckles to add to the three he already owns. It is looking more and more like he may only get the one, but it is the one that is prized over all the rest, that is the All Around Cowboy title. He sits second in both of the events he is competing in and while he has a chance to overtake the leaders, it just may be more than he can handle with only three rounds left to go. In the saddle bronc event, brother Ryder has been superb, winning back-to-back rounds at the expense of Stetson. If it had gone the other way, Stetson would have claimed a second title already. He is only $9,000 behind, so there is a real chance he could still claim this event as well.

Bull Riding

Sage Kimzey Salado, TX $321,983

Stetson Wright Milford, UT $302,493

Josh Frost Randlett, UT $228,585

Creek Young Rogersville, MO $210,336

Parker Breding Edgar, MT $209,380

Sage Kimzey is looking for his seventh gold buckle in this event over the years and shows no signs of slowing down or letting up. Stetson Wright is the new kid on the block and he probably has more time on his hands than anyone else who has been chasing Kimzey over the past decade. Whether Wright can catch Kimzey is only something that the final three rounds of the National Finals Rodeo can answer, so we will just have to watch and see how it plays out. Both cowboys have topped the $300,000 mark in earnings in this event and only $19,000 separated the two. This one is likely going to go down to the wire and it may even be when the average prize pool is divided up before we find out who the winner will be.

Steer Wrestling

Jacob Talley Keatchie, LA $201,280

Tyler Waguespack Gonzales, LA $177,230

Dirk Tavenner Rigby, ID $170,925

Riley Duvall Checotah, OK $148,132

Tyler Pearson Atoka, OK $143,643

Jacob Talley came into the National Finals Rodeo as the leader in steer wrestling and he has done just enough to hang on to the lead, despite the heroic efforts of rookie Dirk Tavenner, who has won three of the first seven rounds and moved from 15th clear up to second at one point, but he dropped a spot in round seven. It is still anyone’s game, but with Talley coming on strong in the past several rounds, he may be doing just enough to hang in there and be crowned champion.

Team Roping (Headers)

Dustin Egusquiza Marianna, FL $200,406

Kaleb Driggers Hoboken, GA $183,759

Erich Rogers Round Rock, AZ $173,818

Clay Tryan Billings, MT $172,395

Rhen Richard Roosevelt, UT $168,631

Dustin Egusquiza has been leading this event for some time this summer and fall and after the first seven rounds of the National Finals Rodeo, he is still on top. He is just minding his own business, taking care of what he can control and just performing like he always does. He is about to win his first gold buckle and you couldn’t tell from his expression or the way he talks. He is all professional.

Team Roping (Heelers)

Junior Nogueira Presidente Prudente, SP $198,144

Travis Graves Jay, OK $179,759

Jake Long Coffeyville, KS $173,371

Paden Bray Stephenville, TX $168,738

Jeremy Buhler Arrowwood, AB $167,598

Junior Nogueria is another consummate professional. He has been in the lead in this event for most of the season and has just been going out and doing his job. He is looking for his second world title, the first in this event and he is on the verge of earning it. He just goes out and does the job he has and does it to the best of his ability and he is just leaving everything else to the cowboys behind him as they scramble trying to catch up.

Tie Down Roping

Caleb Smidt Belleville, TX $217,434

Shane Hanchey Sulphur, LA $216,430

Westyn Hughes Caldwell, TX $211,046

Shad Mayfield Clovis, NM $195,909

Haven Meged Miles City, MT $184,691

It has taken the better part of a week, but Caleb Smidt is at the top of the leader board in tie down roping. Shane Hanchey was leader when the National Finals Rodeo began a week ago and he is now in second place. There have been a number of different round winners and with three rounds to go, it is anybody’s game right now. It is all going to come down to who has the best final three rounds and the best average to add into the pot that will determine the world champion.

Here are the individual event winners and top six finishers from round seven at the National Finals Rodeo.

Bareback Riding

Jess Pope 88.5 $26,997

Kaycee Feild 87.5 $21,336

Richmond Clampion 87 $16,111

Clayton Biglo 86 $9,144

Caleb Bennett 86 $9,144

Orin Larsen 85.5 $4,354

Saddle Bronc Riding

Wyatt Casper 89 $26,997

Sage Newman 87 $21,336

Brody Cress 86.5 $13,716

Spencer Wright 86.5 $13,716

Ryder Wright 84.5 $6,967

Cody DeMoss 83 $4,354

Bull Riding

Stetson Wright 90.5 $46,374

Josh Frost 52.5 $40,713

Steer Wrestling

Tyler Waguespack 3.3 $26,997

Jacob Talley 3.4 $21,336

Dakota Eldridge 3.8 $13,716

Tyler Pearson 3.8 $13,716

Ryley Duvall 3.9 $6,967

Will Lummus 4.2 $4,354

Team Roping

Dustin Egusquiza and Travis Graves 3.7 $24,167

Clay Tryan and Jake Long 3.7 $24,167

Rhen Richard and Jeremy Buhler 4.2 $16,111

Erich Rogers and Paden Bray 4.4 $9,144

Tyler Wade and Trey Yates 4.4 $9,144

Andrew Ward and Buddy Hawkins 4.4 $9,144

Tie Down Roping

Haven Meged 7.1 $26,997

Westyn Hughes 8.0 $21,336

Cory Solomon 8.1 $16,111

Marcos Costa 8.5 $11,321

Shane Hanchey 9.0 $4,354

Barrel Racing

Hailey Kinsel 13.45 $26,997

Jordon Briggs 13.57 $21,336

Emily Beisel !3.59 $16,111

Shelley Morgan 13.61 $11,321

Stevi Hillman 13.65 $6,967

Molly Otto 13.67 $4,354

Be sure to follow all of the action in the Bingham New Chronicle, either on our daily Facebook posts or when we wrap things up on Tuesday, Dec. 14.

Tags

Recommended for you