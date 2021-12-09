LAS VEGAS – Round seven is now in the books at the National Finals Rodeo and we have seen some great performances from the best cowboys and cowgirls in the world. It doesn’t matter which event you favor, they have all had their share of drama and high point rides and fast times in the timed events.
The champions have stepped up and given us great performances and some of the newcomers have stepped out of the shadows of the champions and given us some great thrills as well.
Following the action that took place on Wednesday night, there are only three rounds left at this year’s National Finals Rodeo.
Here is a list of where everyone is sitting in the various events, with three rounds left to complete.
All Around Cowboy
Stetson Wright Milford, UT $467,197
Caleb Smidt Bellville, TX $212,866
Rhen Richard Roosevelt, UT $189,999
Paden Bray Stephenville, TX $186,945
Clay Smith Broken Bow, OK $179,468
There is no doubt about who the best is, this will be the third straight All Around title for young Stetson Wright, who is only 22 years old and hopefully has many more years and many more buckles in his sights. What a great cowboy and to compete at the highest level in two of the toughest events, saddle bronc riding and bull riding, is pretty amazing all in itself.
Bareback Riding
Kaycee Feild Genola, UT $251,463
Jess Pope Waverly KS $239,913
Tilden Hooper Carthage, TX $192,417
Tim O’Connell Zwingle, IA $191,456
Clayton Biglow Clements, CA $171,743
At the start of the National Finals Rodeo, Tilden Hooper had a strong hold on the top spot. It hasn’t been a case of Tilden getting hurt or not taking advantage of his opportunities, it has been others who have performed better and when one of them is Kaycee Feild, you get a feel for what it is like to compete against a multiple world champion. Feild has five world titles in this event and has been the mark to which excellence has been measured for the past decade.
Saddle Bronc Riding
Ryder Wright Milford, UT $273,320
Stetson Wright Milford, UT $264,429
Brody Cress Hillsdale, WY $229,514
Zeke Thurston Big Valley, AB $177,948
Chase Brooks Deer Lodge, MT $166,389
This event has belonged to the Wrights for most of the summer. If you have any doubt, look at number six in the standings and you will find another Milford cowboy in Spencer Wright who has had a great National Finals Rodeo. This week has been more about Stetson trying to win three gold buckles to add to the three he already owns. It is looking more and more like he may only get the one, but it is the one that is prized over all the rest, that is the All Around Cowboy title. He sits second in both of the events he is competing in and while he has a chance to overtake the leaders, it just may be more than he can handle with only three rounds left to go. In the saddle bronc event, brother Ryder has been superb, winning back-to-back rounds at the expense of Stetson. If it had gone the other way, Stetson would have claimed a second title already. He is only $9,000 behind, so there is a real chance he could still claim this event as well.
Bull Riding
Sage Kimzey Salado, TX $321,983
Stetson Wright Milford, UT $302,493
Josh Frost Randlett, UT $228,585
Creek Young Rogersville, MO $210,336
Parker Breding Edgar, MT $209,380
Sage Kimzey is looking for his seventh gold buckle in this event over the years and shows no signs of slowing down or letting up. Stetson Wright is the new kid on the block and he probably has more time on his hands than anyone else who has been chasing Kimzey over the past decade. Whether Wright can catch Kimzey is only something that the final three rounds of the National Finals Rodeo can answer, so we will just have to watch and see how it plays out. Both cowboys have topped the $300,000 mark in earnings in this event and only $19,000 separated the two. This one is likely going to go down to the wire and it may even be when the average prize pool is divided up before we find out who the winner will be.
Steer Wrestling
Jacob Talley Keatchie, LA $201,280
Tyler Waguespack Gonzales, LA $177,230
Dirk Tavenner Rigby, ID $170,925
Riley Duvall Checotah, OK $148,132
Tyler Pearson Atoka, OK $143,643
Jacob Talley came into the National Finals Rodeo as the leader in steer wrestling and he has done just enough to hang on to the lead, despite the heroic efforts of rookie Dirk Tavenner, who has won three of the first seven rounds and moved from 15th clear up to second at one point, but he dropped a spot in round seven. It is still anyone’s game, but with Talley coming on strong in the past several rounds, he may be doing just enough to hang in there and be crowned champion.
Team Roping (Headers)
Dustin Egusquiza Marianna, FL $200,406
Kaleb Driggers Hoboken, GA $183,759
Erich Rogers Round Rock, AZ $173,818
Clay Tryan Billings, MT $172,395
Rhen Richard Roosevelt, UT $168,631
Dustin Egusquiza has been leading this event for some time this summer and fall and after the first seven rounds of the National Finals Rodeo, he is still on top. He is just minding his own business, taking care of what he can control and just performing like he always does. He is about to win his first gold buckle and you couldn’t tell from his expression or the way he talks. He is all professional.
Team Roping (Heelers)
Junior Nogueira Presidente Prudente, SP $198,144
Travis Graves Jay, OK $179,759
Jake Long Coffeyville, KS $173,371
Paden Bray Stephenville, TX $168,738
Jeremy Buhler Arrowwood, AB $167,598
Junior Nogueria is another consummate professional. He has been in the lead in this event for most of the season and has just been going out and doing his job. He is looking for his second world title, the first in this event and he is on the verge of earning it. He just goes out and does the job he has and does it to the best of his ability and he is just leaving everything else to the cowboys behind him as they scramble trying to catch up.
Tie Down Roping
Caleb Smidt Belleville, TX $217,434
Shane Hanchey Sulphur, LA $216,430
Westyn Hughes Caldwell, TX $211,046
Shad Mayfield Clovis, NM $195,909
Haven Meged Miles City, MT $184,691
It has taken the better part of a week, but Caleb Smidt is at the top of the leader board in tie down roping. Shane Hanchey was leader when the National Finals Rodeo began a week ago and he is now in second place. There have been a number of different round winners and with three rounds to go, it is anybody’s game right now. It is all going to come down to who has the best final three rounds and the best average to add into the pot that will determine the world champion.
Here are the individual event winners and top six finishers from round seven at the National Finals Rodeo.
Bareback Riding
Jess Pope 88.5 $26,997
Kaycee Feild 87.5 $21,336
Richmond Clampion 87 $16,111
Clayton Biglo 86 $9,144
Caleb Bennett 86 $9,144
Orin Larsen 85.5 $4,354
Saddle Bronc Riding
Wyatt Casper 89 $26,997
Sage Newman 87 $21,336
Brody Cress 86.5 $13,716
Spencer Wright 86.5 $13,716
Ryder Wright 84.5 $6,967
Cody DeMoss 83 $4,354
Bull Riding
Stetson Wright 90.5 $46,374
Josh Frost 52.5 $40,713
Steer Wrestling
Tyler Waguespack 3.3 $26,997
Jacob Talley 3.4 $21,336
Dakota Eldridge 3.8 $13,716
Tyler Pearson 3.8 $13,716
Ryley Duvall 3.9 $6,967
Will Lummus 4.2 $4,354
Team Roping
Dustin Egusquiza and Travis Graves 3.7 $24,167
Clay Tryan and Jake Long 3.7 $24,167
Rhen Richard and Jeremy Buhler 4.2 $16,111
Erich Rogers and Paden Bray 4.4 $9,144
Tyler Wade and Trey Yates 4.4 $9,144
Andrew Ward and Buddy Hawkins 4.4 $9,144
Tie Down Roping
Haven Meged 7.1 $26,997
Westyn Hughes 8.0 $21,336
Cory Solomon 8.1 $16,111
Marcos Costa 8.5 $11,321
Shane Hanchey 9.0 $4,354
Barrel Racing
Hailey Kinsel 13.45 $26,997
Jordon Briggs 13.57 $21,336
Emily Beisel !3.59 $16,111
Shelley Morgan 13.61 $11,321
Stevi Hillman 13.65 $6,967
Molly Otto 13.67 $4,354
Be sure to follow all of the action in the Bingham New Chronicle, either on our daily Facebook posts or when we wrap things up on Tuesday, Dec. 14.