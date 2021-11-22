BLACKFOOT – With the National Finals Rodeo just around the corner, it is time to take a quick look at the contenders for the coveted title of world champion that goes to each of the different category winners.
All-around cowboy seems to be just about a done deal. With Milford, Utah, cowboy Stetson Wright leading the way with over $320,000 in earnings, Wright is looking to add to his burgeoning collection of belt buckles earned at the National Finals Rodeo.
Already the winner of three, Wright could actually double that number this year as he not only leads in the All-Around category by nearly $200,000, he also leads the standings in saddle bronc riding and is second in bull riding behind six-time world champion Sage Kimzey.
With a great National Finals Rodeo, it is conceivable that Wright could end up with three buckles when it is all said and done. Granted, he needs to make up about $60,000 on Kimzey, but stranger things have happened over the years, so nothing is out of the question.
Wright, who is only 22 years of age, burst on the scene when he qualified for the bull riding event at age 19 back in 2019. That was the year he won his first world title as the all-around cowboy.
He backed that up with with a second all-around title in 2020 and added a world title in bull riding in 2020 just for good measure.
Not counting this year’s money, Wright has already earned over $760,000 and is well on his way to become the next millionaire in rodeo.
This year, some of the accomplishments of this young man include winning the Wilderness Circuit Finals Rodeo in Heber City, Utah, the Southeastern Livestock Exposition and Rodeo in Alabama, the Cedar City Rodeo in Utah, the Fort Herriman PRCA Rodeo in Harriman, Utah, the Rooftop Rodeo in Colorado, the World’s Oldest Rodeo in Arizona, the Silver State Stampede in Nevada, the San Angelo Chute-Out in Texas, the Caldwell Night Rodeo in Idaho, the Washington State Fair Rodeo in Puyallup, and the Pendleton Round Up in Oregon among others.
If you are counting, that is winning rodeos in nine states and all of them included all-around cowboy honors.
He has additional wins in both bull riding and saddle bronc riding in a number of different rodeos in a number of states.
When you look at what he has done in just three years of professional rodeo, the list is astounding and he has many more years of rodeo coming, or at least you would expect so.
In all fairness, Stetson actually started his professional career at age 18 and while he didn’t qualify for the National Finals Rodeo, he did win several rodeos along the way to earning over $68,000. Not bad for a youngster just out of high school.
Stetson is 22 years of age, as we stated, he is five foot eight inches tall, and hails from Milford, Utah. His parents are Cody and ShaRee Wright and his brothers are Rusty, Ryder and Statler and he has a sister Lily. His father Cody was a two-time world champion as a saddle bronc rider and his brother Ryder also won world titles in saddle bronc riding in 2017 and 2020.
His uncles Jesse and Spencer are also world champion saddle bronc riders so the ability to make the eight second ride on a wild horse or bull runs in the family. Stetson was an athlete in high school, competing in football and wrestling in addition to rodeo and he graduated from Milford High School in 2018.
Others in the running for all-around cowboy include:
Paden Bray Stephensville, TX $135,143
Clay Smith Broken Bow, OK $126,359
Caleb Smidt Bellville, TX $122,310
Tuf Cooper Decatur, TX $121,560
Taylor Santos Creston, CA $94,726
Rhen Richard Roosevelt, UT $92,912
Josh Frost Randlett, UT $80,729
Marty Yates Stephenville, TX $77,743
Zach Jongbloed Iowa, LA $66,862
Marcus Theriot Lumberton, MS $46,775
Tanner Green Cotulla, TX $45,835
Laramie Allen Llano, TX $44,153
Landon McClaugherty Tillden, TX $42,822
Caden Camp Belgrade, MT $41,741