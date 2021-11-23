BLACKFOOT – The steer wrestling event is one of the most grueling and taxing on the human body of all of the events held at a rodeo.
You come flying out of a chute, chasing a steer with a hazer who is trying to keep the steer running straight. From the back of a horse that is going as fast as possible, you leap off the horse, grabbing the steer by his horns and then wrestle the steer to the ground and roll him over onto his back, stopping the clock in this timed event.
A good time is anything around 3 or 4 seconds and the fastest time wins the event. Your horse must be quick and fast and not afraid and very trusting of the man on its back the entire time. It is not easy to win this event, mainly because it takes three things to be successful: a good hazer, a good horse and a good steer, plus the strength and talent to pull it all off.
Leading the PRCA this year is Jacob Talley, who has earned $117,256 to date and leads the event by some $25,000. The toughest thing about the whole event is that you may work nine or 10 months to accumulate a pile of money and qualify for the NFR and somebody can get hot and sweep past you and take home the title of world champion.
Talley has won eight events this year on his way to being the top qualifier to the National Finals Rodeo which kicks off on Dec. 2 in Las Vegas. There will 14 other cowboys who qualify as well and they will all want that title and buckle just as bad as he does. Talley has been around a while, first becoming a member in 2010 and qualifying to three other NFR competitions before this year.
He has earned over $570,000 in his career, not counting the $117,000 from this year. He is the one to catch for sure, but it has been done before and will likely be done again. Talley hails from Keatchie, La., and would like nothing better than to cap this season off with a world title.
The six foot tall cowboy is the son of Jeff and Amy, who own a water well drilling company and a family gym. His younger brother Eric is also a cowboy who competes in the Southeastern Circuit as a steer wrestler. Jacob Talley did not start competing as a steer wrestler until after high school and began by steer wrestling at some of the local rodeos. He has hit his stride in recent years, qualifying for the NFR in 2016, 2018 and 2020.
Talley has plenty of competition, many of them, like Blackfoot’s Stetson Jorgensen, have made a career of flying out of the gates at the NFR and challenging for the world title. Jorgensen just missed his first world title a year ago, as he outperformed most of the competition, falling just a few dollars short of his first title. Jorgensen has career earnings of nearly $450,000 as a steer wrestler and has been a member of PRCA since 2015. This will be the third straight year that Jorgensen has qualified for the National Finals Rodeo and he is coming off one of his best seasons to date.
Jorgensen has won six rodeos this year, including the rich and prestigious Calgary Stampede this summer. He also made a run at the title a year ago that will be remembered for some time, especially in and around Blackfoot. His horse Mable is almost a household name around the Blackfoot area as the adventures of Stetson and Mable circulate around the town. Stetson is the youngest of four children and runs his own trucking company. The Blackfoot High School graduate is one of a class of 210 students who matriculated in 2011. He aims for consistency when competing and seemingly saves his best for the end of the year when the big money is on the line. Stetson is qualified in the number eight position this year with earnings of over $71,000 heading into the National Finals.
Dirk Tavenner is another Idaho cowboy who will be competing at the National Finals Rodeo in steer wrestling this year. Dirk hails from Rigby and he has qualified in the number 10 spot nationally. Dirk has career earnings of over $375,000 and won five rodeos this season including the Magic Valley Stampede in Filer.
Tavenner has been a PRCA member since 2009 and will be making his first appearance at the National Finals Rodeo this December. He’s attending New Mexico Highlands University in Las Vegas, N.M. This cowboy is married to Courtney, who is a school teacher. He does ranch work for his father when he isn’t competing and he enjoys playing cards. He graduated from Rigby High School in 2009. His favorite rodeo is the Cheyenne Frontier Days and his favorite movie is “Gladiator.”