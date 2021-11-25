BLACKFOOT – Bull riding is one of the most exciting and popular of the events that will be held at the National Finals Rodeo and to nobody’s surprise, Sage Kimzey is the leader of the pack heading to Las Vegas for the week-long National Finals.
Kimzey probably already has a spot reserved for himself at the National Hall of Fame due to the fact that he has already won six world titles in the event, capturing every year from 1014-1019. The only year that he missed was 2020, when Stetson Wright captured the title along with the all-around cowboy award.
Kimzey is back on top, but he’s only ahead of Wright by about $60,000 and that can be made up during the rich National Finals Rodeo.
Kimzey is a special kind of cowboy, traveling to as many rodeos as possible each year, and seemingly riding the bull at every one. Very seldom does he miss a chance at picking up a check and the vast accumulation of wins is what keeps him at or near the top every year.
Kimzey has earned over $2,520,000 in his career, not counting the $264,000 that he has banked this year with the rich National Finals to go. He picked up over $92,000 at last year’s National Finals, so he could easily add another $100,000 to his total this year if he has a good week and he has been the leading earner in average at the NFR three times previously, so it isn’t out of the question.
Kimzey is the model of consistency. This year alone, he has won or tied for the win in nine different rodeos from Vernal, Utah, to Mitchell, S.D., to Billings, Mont., to Durant, Okla., to Pleasanton, Texas, to Uvalde, Texas, and all points in between.
He is one of those cowboys who just gets the job done and dares anyone to match his effort. He might get beat from night to night, but nobody works harder or cashes more checks than does Kimzey.
As an amateur, Kimzey qualified for the the College National Finals Rodeo as a freshman and finished in fourth place and then decided to turn professional.
The five foot 10 inch cowboy is married to the award winning journalist Alexis Kimzey and comes from a family of PRCA participants. His father Ted was a longtime PRCA barrelman/clown who has worked the NFR in 1980 and 1987. He even has a younger brother who is a bull rider. Kimzey became the youngest millionaire in PRCA history, during the 2016 Wrangler NFR at 22 years, three months and two weeks old. He uses the hashtag #BecomeLegendary, because he hopes to not only be the best bull rider when he retires, but also the best person. To be legendary, you have to the best in and out of the arena.
Kimzey has some competition from the state this year in Ruger Piva of Challis, who checks in at number 12 in the standings with just over $98,000 in earnings. Piva has career earnings of around $250,000 and will be making his first trip to the National Finals Rodeo this year.
Piva attended and graduated from Challis High School and is attending the University of Montana Western in Dillon.
While an amateur, Piva competed at the National High School Finals Rodeo as a junior and competed at the College National Finals Rodeo in 2016-17.
This year he has won six titles, including the War Bonnet Round Up in Idaho Falls; the Daniel Dopps Memorial Ram PRCA Rodeo in Mountain Home, and the Old Fort Days PRCA Xtreme Bull Riding in Fort Smith, Ark.
Piva enjoys snowboarding during the winters and his favorite rodeo is the Cheyenne Frontier Days because that is where he has won the most money.
Also on the list of qualifiers to the NFR this year is a cowboy from New Plymouth, by the name of Roscoe Jarboe. He has been a member of the PRCA since 2015 and has career earnings approaching three-quarters of a million dollars. This will be the fifth time that Roscoe has qualified to the NFR and he checks in with the number 15 position in the standings.
This year, Jarboe has won eight times, including the Parada Del Sol in Scottsdale, Ariz., the Liberty National Xtreme Bulls in Lawton, Okla., and closer to home, the Lewiston Round-Up.
As an amateur, Jarboe won the Oregon high school bull riding championship as a junior and qualified for the National High School Finals Rodeo as both a sophomore and junior, finishing 11th during his junior year.
Jarboe started rodeoing at the young age of four, likes rock music and his favorite band is the Red Hot Chili Peppers. His favorite rodeo is the Cheyenne Frontier Days and his favorite restaurant is Applebee’s.