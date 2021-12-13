PRCA-Stetson-Wright

Stetson Wright

LAS VEGAS – The National Finals Rodeo closed the curtain on more than a week of activity with the crowning of the world champions for the various events.

As expected, Stetson Wright was the All Around Cowboy and he managed to also capture the saddle bronc riding event, giving him a pair of world titles for 2021 and making him a five-time world champion, including three straight titles as the All Around Cowboy.

“When you are surrounded by champions every day of your life, you travel with them, you practice with them and you hear what they have to say, it has to rub off,” Wright said, speaking after the awards ceremony in Las Vegas. “The whole thing is driven by my mother and of course my dad as well, but mom has always been there, whether it was high school sports and activities or after a rough week of rodeo. She always has a kind word, a pat on the back, or a kick in the butt if that is what we needed. She and dad were here this week and when I hit a bit of a lull, they brought me out of the funk.”

Following are the top five in every event from the National Finals Rodeo.

ALL AROUND COWBOY

STETSON WRIGHT Milford, UT $586,850

Caleb Smidt Bellville, TX $313,889

Josh Frost Randlett, UT $287,110

Paden Bray Stephenville, TX $243,116

Clay Smith Broken Bow, OK $237,163

BAREBACK RIDING

KAYCEE FEILD Genola, UT $357,419 (six-time world champion)

Jess Pope Waverly, KS $340,498

Cole Franks Clarendon, TX $227,421

Tilden Hooper Carthage, TX $205,916

Garrett Shadbolt Merriman, NE $192,918

SADDLE BRONC RIDING

STETSON WRIGHT Milford, UT $343,543

Ryder Wright Milford, UT $342,336

Brody Cress Hillsdale, WY $325,745

Chase Brooks Deer Lodge, MT $259,354

Zeke Thurston Big Valley, AB $229,329

Another of the Wright family finished in sixth with Spencer Wright, who was hurt for part of the year or he might have been in the top five as well. Just imagine if the three Wrights finished first, second and third in this event? It could happen and will be a goal of the family.

Spencer Wright Milford, UT $184,429

BULL RIDING

SAGE KIMZEY Salado, TX $411,465

Josh Frost Randlett, UT $363,352

Stetson Wright Milford, UT $342,989

Parker Breding Edgar, MT $293,419

Creek Young Rogersville, MO $243,646

Idaho had two bull riders who placed. Ruger Piva of Challis finished in 10th place and Rosco Jarboe of New Plymouth finished in 15th place.

Ruger Piva Challis, ID $154,859

Rosco Jarboe New Plymouth, ID $105,778

STEER WRESTLING

TYLER WAGUESPACK Gonzales, LA $289,790

Will Lummus Byhalia, MS $248,168

Jacob Talley Keatchie, LA $217,319

Dirk Tavenner Rigby, ID $202,059

Tristan Martin Sulphur, LA $172,826

Blackfoot native Stetson Jorgensen, who made two memorable runs the past two years at the world title, struggled this year and ended up in 12th place. He still had a very good year, marked by a win at the world famous Calgary Stampede.

Stetson Jorgensen Blackfoot, ID $128,912

TEAM ROPING (Headers)

KALEB DRIGGERS Hoboken, GA $263,226

Erich Rogers Round Rock, AZ $229,990

Dustin Egusquiza Marianna, FL $227,403

Clay Smith Broken Bow, OK $221,373

Rhen Richard Roosevelt, UT $208,256

TEAM ROPING (Heelers)

JUNIOR NOGUEIRA Presidente, Prudente, SP $277,611

Paden Bray Stephenville, TX $224,909

Jade Corkill Fallon, NV $221,373

Jeremy Buhler Arrowwood, AB $207,223

Travis Graves Jay, OK $206,756

TIE DOWN ROPING

CALEB SMIDT Bellville, TX $318,455

Haven Meged Miles City $296,162

Westyn Hughes Caldwell, TX $264,169

Shane Hanchey Sulphur, LA $248,217

Cory Solomon Prairie View, TX $228,025

BARREL RACING

JORDON BRIGGS Tolar, TX

Official stats were not available at press time but will be posted in the Bingham News Chronicle as they become available.

ROUND TEN RESULTS

Bareback Riding

Jess Pope 92 $26,997

Kaycee Feild 89.5 $21,336

R.C. Landingham 89 $16,111

Garrett Shadbolt 87.5 $11,321

Tilden Hooper 86.5 $6,967

Clayton Biglow 86 $2,177

Saddle Bronc Riding

Stetson Wright 93 $26,997

Dawson Hay 90 $21,336

Ryder Wright 89,5 $13.716

Chase Brooks 89.5 $13,716

Zeke Thurston 89 $6,967

Spencer Wright 88 $4,354

Bull Riding

Josh Frost 92.5 $29,827

Sage Kimzey 88 $21,554

Creek Young 88 $21,554

Ky Hamilton 87 $14,152

Steer Wrestling

Curtis Cassidy 4.0 $24,167

Dirk Tavenner 4.0 $24,167

Tyler Waguespack 4.2 $16,111

Will Lummus 4.3 $11,321

Rowdy Parrott 4.8 $6,967

Scott Guenthner 5.1 $4,354

Team Roping

Dustin Egusquiaz and Travis Graves 3.5 $26,997

Tyler Wade and Trey Yates 3.7 $21,336

Coleman Proctor and Logan Medlin 4.3 $13,716

Clay Smith and Jade Corkill 4.3 $13,716

Clint Summers and Ross Ashford 4.5 $5,661

Coy Rahlmann and Douglas Rich 4.5 $5,661

Tie Down Roping

Marty Yates 6.9 $26,997

John Douch 7.4 $21,336

Westyn Hughes 7.6 $16,111

Caleb Smidt 7.8 $11,321

Haven Meged 8.5 $6,967

Ryan Jarrett 8.7 $4,354

Barrel Racing

Dona Kay Rule 13.58 $26,997

Shelley Morgan 13.59 $21,336

Lisa Lockhart 13.60 $16,111

Ivy Saebens 13.66 $11,321

Emily Beisel 13.70 $6,967

Jordon Briggs 13.72 $4,354

