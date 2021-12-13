LAS VEGAS – The National Finals Rodeo closed the curtain on more than a week of activity with the crowning of the world champions for the various events.
As expected, Stetson Wright was the All Around Cowboy and he managed to also capture the saddle bronc riding event, giving him a pair of world titles for 2021 and making him a five-time world champion, including three straight titles as the All Around Cowboy.
“When you are surrounded by champions every day of your life, you travel with them, you practice with them and you hear what they have to say, it has to rub off,” Wright said, speaking after the awards ceremony in Las Vegas. “The whole thing is driven by my mother and of course my dad as well, but mom has always been there, whether it was high school sports and activities or after a rough week of rodeo. She always has a kind word, a pat on the back, or a kick in the butt if that is what we needed. She and dad were here this week and when I hit a bit of a lull, they brought me out of the funk.”
Following are the top five in every event from the National Finals Rodeo.
ALL AROUND COWBOY
STETSON WRIGHT Milford, UT $586,850
Caleb Smidt Bellville, TX $313,889
Josh Frost Randlett, UT $287,110
Paden Bray Stephenville, TX $243,116
Clay Smith Broken Bow, OK $237,163
BAREBACK RIDING
KAYCEE FEILD Genola, UT $357,419 (six-time world champion)
Jess Pope Waverly, KS $340,498
Cole Franks Clarendon, TX $227,421
Tilden Hooper Carthage, TX $205,916
Garrett Shadbolt Merriman, NE $192,918
SADDLE BRONC RIDING
STETSON WRIGHT Milford, UT $343,543
Ryder Wright Milford, UT $342,336
Brody Cress Hillsdale, WY $325,745
Chase Brooks Deer Lodge, MT $259,354
Zeke Thurston Big Valley, AB $229,329
Another of the Wright family finished in sixth with Spencer Wright, who was hurt for part of the year or he might have been in the top five as well. Just imagine if the three Wrights finished first, second and third in this event? It could happen and will be a goal of the family.
Spencer Wright Milford, UT $184,429
BULL RIDING
SAGE KIMZEY Salado, TX $411,465
Josh Frost Randlett, UT $363,352
Stetson Wright Milford, UT $342,989
Parker Breding Edgar, MT $293,419
Creek Young Rogersville, MO $243,646
Idaho had two bull riders who placed. Ruger Piva of Challis finished in 10th place and Rosco Jarboe of New Plymouth finished in 15th place.
Ruger Piva Challis, ID $154,859
Rosco Jarboe New Plymouth, ID $105,778
STEER WRESTLING
TYLER WAGUESPACK Gonzales, LA $289,790
Will Lummus Byhalia, MS $248,168
Jacob Talley Keatchie, LA $217,319
Dirk Tavenner Rigby, ID $202,059
Tristan Martin Sulphur, LA $172,826
Blackfoot native Stetson Jorgensen, who made two memorable runs the past two years at the world title, struggled this year and ended up in 12th place. He still had a very good year, marked by a win at the world famous Calgary Stampede.
Stetson Jorgensen Blackfoot, ID $128,912
TEAM ROPING (Headers)
KALEB DRIGGERS Hoboken, GA $263,226
Erich Rogers Round Rock, AZ $229,990
Dustin Egusquiza Marianna, FL $227,403
Clay Smith Broken Bow, OK $221,373
Rhen Richard Roosevelt, UT $208,256
TEAM ROPING (Heelers)
JUNIOR NOGUEIRA Presidente, Prudente, SP $277,611
Paden Bray Stephenville, TX $224,909
Jade Corkill Fallon, NV $221,373
Jeremy Buhler Arrowwood, AB $207,223
Travis Graves Jay, OK $206,756
TIE DOWN ROPING
CALEB SMIDT Bellville, TX $318,455
Haven Meged Miles City $296,162
Westyn Hughes Caldwell, TX $264,169
Shane Hanchey Sulphur, LA $248,217
Cory Solomon Prairie View, TX $228,025
BARREL RACING
JORDON BRIGGS Tolar, TX
Official stats were not available at press time but will be posted in the Bingham News Chronicle as they become available.
ROUND TEN RESULTS
Bareback Riding
Jess Pope 92 $26,997
Kaycee Feild 89.5 $21,336
R.C. Landingham 89 $16,111
Garrett Shadbolt 87.5 $11,321
Tilden Hooper 86.5 $6,967
Clayton Biglow 86 $2,177
Saddle Bronc Riding
Stetson Wright 93 $26,997
Dawson Hay 90 $21,336
Ryder Wright 89,5 $13.716
Chase Brooks 89.5 $13,716
Zeke Thurston 89 $6,967
Spencer Wright 88 $4,354
Bull Riding
Josh Frost 92.5 $29,827
Sage Kimzey 88 $21,554
Creek Young 88 $21,554
Ky Hamilton 87 $14,152
Steer Wrestling
Curtis Cassidy 4.0 $24,167
Dirk Tavenner 4.0 $24,167
Tyler Waguespack 4.2 $16,111
Will Lummus 4.3 $11,321
Rowdy Parrott 4.8 $6,967
Scott Guenthner 5.1 $4,354
Team Roping
Dustin Egusquiaz and Travis Graves 3.5 $26,997
Tyler Wade and Trey Yates 3.7 $21,336
Coleman Proctor and Logan Medlin 4.3 $13,716
Clay Smith and Jade Corkill 4.3 $13,716
Clint Summers and Ross Ashford 4.5 $5,661
Coy Rahlmann and Douglas Rich 4.5 $5,661
Tie Down Roping
Marty Yates 6.9 $26,997
John Douch 7.4 $21,336
Westyn Hughes 7.6 $16,111
Caleb Smidt 7.8 $11,321
Haven Meged 8.5 $6,967
Ryan Jarrett 8.7 $4,354
Barrel Racing
Dona Kay Rule 13.58 $26,997
Shelley Morgan 13.59 $21,336
Lisa Lockhart 13.60 $16,111
Ivy Saebens 13.66 $11,321
Emily Beisel 13.70 $6,967
Jordon Briggs 13.72 $4,354