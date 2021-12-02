LAS VEGAS – With the National Finals Rodeo getting ready to start, here is a list of the top five contestants in each of the events scheduled to begin competition on Friday night at the Thomas and Mack Center.
TEAM ROPING (Headers)
Dustin Egusquiza Marianna, Florida $147,515
Erich Rogers Round Rock, Arizona $122,017
Kaleb Driggers Hoboken, Georgia $119,330
Clay Smith Broken Bow, Oklahoma $110,570
Clay Tryan Billings, Montana $94,250
Dustin Egusquiza has been a member of the PRCA since 2016 and is making his fourth trip to the National Finals Rodeo this year. He is 26 years of age and has career earnings of over $619,000. Last year, he earned a total of $151,176, which included $87,000 earned at the National Finals. He finished 2020 in 10th place overall and is looking for his first world championships.
This year, he won the Sandhills Stock Show and Rodeo in Odessa, Texas, the Dixie National Rodeo in Jackson, Mississippi, the Snake River Stampede in Nampa, ID the Ogden Pioneer Days Rodeo in Ogden, Utah and the Othello PRCA Rodeo in Othello, Washington among the 13 rodeos that he either won or was co-champion in this event
TEAM ROPING (Heelers)
Junior Nogueira Presidente Prudene, Spain $133,715
Travis Greaves Jay, Oklahoma $126,869
Paden Bray Stephenville, Texas $116,936
Jake Corkill Fallon, Nevada $110,570
Wesley Thorp Throckmorton, Texas $102,036
Junior Nogueira, a 31-year-old professional, has one world title to his credit in the eight years he has been a member of the PRCA. This is the eighth time he has qualified for the National Finals Rodeo.
Nogueira has career earnings of over $1,48 million and finished in 13th place in the world in 2020. He won his only world title in 2016, when he took the All Around Cowboy title. He has qualified for the National Finals every year from 2014-2021.
This year, Nogueira has won eight different rodeos, including the Walla Walla Forntier Days in Walla Walla, Washington, The Tri-State Rodeo in Fort Madison, IowaThe St. Paul Rodeo in St. Paul, Oregon; and the Kansas Biggest Rodeo in Phillipsburg, Kansas.
TIE DOWN ROPING
Shane Hanchey Sulphur, Louisiana $175,079
Westyn Hughes Caldwell, Texas $133,336
Shad Mayfield Clovis, New Mexico $131,915
Caleb Smidt Bellville, Texas $126,879
Tuf Cooper Decatur, Texas $120,474
Shane Hanchey always seems to show up in a big way during the National Finals Rodeo. He was the top earner in this event a year ago at the National Finals with over $143,000 of his yearly total of nearly $196,000. He finished up the year in third place, but the former world champion from 2013 is a threat to get his second buckle this year, if he follows through on previous years where he had a big NFR performance.
Hanchey has qualified to a dozen National Finals Rodeos and is anxious to perform at his best as he seeks his second World Title.
He has also won a dozen titles this year at various rodeos around the country, including the American in Arlington, Texas, the Woodward Elks Rodeo in Woodward, Oklahoma, The World’s Oldest Rodeo in Prescott, Arizona, The Gem State Stampede in Coeur D’Alene, Idaho, the Golden Spike Rodeo in Tremonton, Utah, and the Lewiston Roundup in Lewiston, Idaho.
STEER ROPING
Cole Patterson Pratt, Kansas $190,242
Scott Snedecor Fredericksburt, Texas $90,951
Jess Tierney Hermosa, South Dakota $89,646
J. Tom Fisher Andrews, Texas $88,401
Chet Herren Pawhuska, Oklahoma $84,371
The 26-year-old Patterson has had a great season in the steer roping event. A PRCA member since 2018, the Kansas cowboy entered the year with career earnings of only $132,000 and easily topped that number. This is his third qualification to the National Finals and he has won eight rodeos along the way this season.
Those rodeos include the National Circuit Finals Steer Roping in Torrington, Wyomong, the Atoka Pro Rodeo in Atoka, Oklahoma, the Cody Stampede in Cody, Wyomong, the Cheyenne Frontier Days in Cheyenne, Wyoming and the Gem State Stampede in Coeur D’Alene, Idaho.
Patterson is a four-time world champion steer roper, winning it all in 2009, 2010, 2012 and 2016.
BARREL RACING
1. Hailey Kinsel Cotulla Texas $113,528
2. Jordan Briggs Tolar, Texas $102,618
3. Shelley Morgan Eustace, Texas $94,229
4. Dona Kay Rule Minco, Oklahoma $84,989
5. Jessica Routier Buffalo, South Dakota $78,847
We hope that you enjoy our coverage of the National Finals Rodeo and our continued coverage of the PRCA standings as they are updated monthly and look for our coverage of Idaho high school rodeo and features of local cowboys and cowgirls who are competing at the collegiate level.