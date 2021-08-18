BLACKFOOT – Here are the latest top 10 lists as published by the PRCA. Most of the leaders are the same as a week ago, but there is a bit of shuffling going on as cowboys and cowgirls try and solidify their positions and make a run at the National Finals Rodeo.
Some big rodeos are coming up this fall that will make all the difference to a lot of these folks.
As of August 17, 2021
ALL AROUND COWBOY
Stetson Wright $229,270.98 Milford, UT
Stetson Wright continues to lead this category as he continues to be prominent in his two events, saddle bronc riding where he is in second place overall and bull riding where he is also in second place overall. He has built up such a big lead in the All Around that he mainly needs to stay healthy as he makes his run down the stretch.
2. Tuf Cooper $121,044 Decatur, Texas
3. Paden Bray $120,010 Stephenville, Texas
4. Caleb Smidt $111,590 Bellville, Texas
5. Josh Frost $90,038 Randlett, Utah
6. Clay Smith $83,627 Broken Bow, Oklahoma
7. Taylor Santos $82,398 Creston, California
8. Marty Yates $78,237 Stephenville, Texas
9. Zack Jongbloed $74,223 Iowa, Louisiana
10. Rhen Richard $58,936 Roosevelt, Utah
BAREBACK RIDING
Tim O’Connell $156,176.10 Zwingle, IA
Tim O’Connell holds nearly a $22,000 lead over the second place rider in this event, but in rodeo, is any lead really safe? O’Connell needs to keep adding money to that total and make rides whenever he can to help that cause out.
2. Tilden Hooper $134,484 Carthage, Texas
3. Clayton Biglow $108,807 Clements, California
4. Caleb Bennett $104,468 Corvallis, Montana
5. Kaycee Feild $100,350 Genola, Utah
6. Jess Pope $86,029 Waverly, Kansas
7. Garrett Shadbolt $80,037 Merriman, Nebraska
8. Richmond Champion $71,611 Stevensville, Montana
9. Cole Reiner $64,519 Kaycee, Wyoming
10. Tanner Aus $60,303 Granite Falls, Minnesota
SADDLE BRONC RIDING
Ryder Wright $145,994.50 Milford, UT
Ryder Wright, of the famous Wright family from Milford appears to have a pretty good stranglehold in this event over Stetson Wright. You know that Stetson isn’t going to give an inch and will keep trying to close in, so Ryder needs to keep his mind on his work and keep riding and picking up checks. Should be an interesting race to the wire.
2. Stetson Wright $138,997.60 Milford, UT
3. Brody Cress $122,464.44• Hillsdale, WY
4. Chase Brooks $75,145 Deer Lodge, Montana
5. Dawson Hay $73,063 Wildwood, Alberta, Canada
6. Kolby Wanchuk $70,778 Sherwood Park, Alberta, Canada
7. Wyatt Casper $64,123 Miami, Texas
8. Cody DeMoss $62,247 Heflin, Louisiana
9. Zeke Thurston $61,543 Big Valley, Alberta, Canada
10. Spencer Wright $60,808 Milford, Utah
BULL RIDING
Sage Kimzey $177,895.09 Salado, TX
Sage Kimzey continues to dominate this event like it was his own and nobody else was involved. Of course the six-time world champion in bull riding is probably right in that line of thinking. He is on his way to a seventh world title this year and most likely a guaranteed spot in the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame. He just goes to rodeos, picks up a check and heads off to the next one. It doesn’t matter which performance he is in, he just goes to five or six rodeos per week and picks up those checks and cashes them and moves on. He is the ultimate professional cowboy.
2. Stetson Wright $129,118 Milford, Utah
3. Josh Frost $115,407 Randlett, Utah
4. Clayton Sellars $109,454 Fruitland Park, Florida
5. J.B. Mauney $103,360 Cotulla, Texas
6. Creek Young $97,502 Fort Scott, Kansas
7. Dustin Boquet $96,007 Bourg, Louisiana
8. Parker Breding $83,888 Edgar, Montana
9. Laramie Mosley $68,217 Palestine, Texas
10. Coletn Fritzlan $66,881 Rifle, Colorado
STEER WRESTLING
Jacob Talley $113,039.97 Keatchie, LA
Jacob Talley continues to lead and if anything, seems to be increasing his lead at this time. Several good cowboys are giving chase so the next few weeks could be interesting if any of them makes a run at Talley and that top spot before they all head off to the National Finals Rodeo. Idaho’s Dirk Tavenner dropped from 10th to 11th this week.
2. Jesse Brown $75,184 Baker City, Oregon
3. Tyler Pearson $73,528 Louisville, Missour
4. Stetson Jorgensen $71,668 Blackfoot, Idaho
5. Stockton Graves $66,566 Alva, Oklahoma
6. Will Lummus $65,490 Byhalia, Missouri
7. Scott Guenthner $55,154 Provost, Alberta, Canada
8. Dakota Eldridge $55,029 Elko, Nevada
9. Tyler Waguespack $53,919 Gonzales, Louisiana
10. Nick Guy $51,681 Sparta, Wisconsin
TEAM ROPING (HEADERS)
Dustin Egusquiza $130,512.24 Marianna, FL
2. Erich Rogers $114,523 Round Rock, Arizona
3. Kaleb Driggers $77,155 Hoboken, Georgia
4. Clay Smith $76,806 Broken Bow, Oklahoma
5. Tyler Wade $64,288 Terrell, Texas
6. Clay Tryan $63,143 Billings, Montana
7. Andrew Ward $57,904 Edmond, Oklahoma
8. Derrick Begay $57,822 Seba Dalkai, Arizona
9. Clint Summers $57,454 Lake City, Florida
10. Cody Snow $53,222 Los Olivos, California
TEAM ROPING (HEELERS)
Paden Bray $109,443.10 Stephenville, TX
2. Travis Graves $108,805 Jay, Oklahoma
3. Junior Nogueira $93,016 Presedente Prdente, Spain
4. Wesley Thorp $80,486 Throckmorton, Texas
5. Jade Corkill $76,806 Fallon, Nevada
6. Jake Long $67,364 Coffeyville, Kansas
7. Trey Yates $59,160 Pueblo, Colorado
8. Buddy Hawkins $57,904 Columbus, Kansas
9. Ross Ashford $54,512 Lott, Texas
10. Chase Tryan $53,608 Helena, Montana
TIE DOWN ROPING
Shane Hanchey $139,071.89• Sulphur, LA
2. Tuf Cooper $119,957 Decatur, Texas
3. Caleb Smidt $104,975 Bellville, Texas
4. Shad Mayfield $96,258 Clovis, New Mexico
5. Westyn Hughes $93,525 Caldwell, Texas
6. Cory Solomon $86,721 Prairie View, Texas
7. Ty Harris $83,305 San Angelo, Texas
8. Ryan Jarrett $76,945 Comanche, Oklahoma
9. Haven Meged $76,471 Miles City, Montana
10. Marty Yates $74,887 Stephenville, Texas
STEER ROPING
Cole Patterson $89,233.40 Pratt, KS
2. Vin Fisher $53,264 Andrews, Texas
3. Garrett Hale $41,299 Snyder, Texas
4. Jess Tierney $40,262 Hermosa, South Dakota
5. Rocky Patterson $39,619 Pratt, Kansas
6. Scott Snedecor $37,143 Fredericksburg, Texas
7. Slade Wood $35,876 New Ulm, Texas
8. Taylor Santos $34,507 Creston, California
9. J. Tom Fisher $32,904 Andrews, Texas
10. Mike Chase $28,009 McAlester, Oklahoma
BARREL RACING
1. Hailey Kinsel $106,605 Cotulla, Texas
2. Shelley Morgan $90,934 Eustace, Texas
3. Jordan Briggs $73,563 Chilton, Texas
4. Dona Kay Rule $71,237 Minco, Oklahoma
5. Jessica Routier $71,003 Buffalo, South Dakota
6. Emily Miller-Biesel $64,834 Weatherford, Oklahoma
7. Wenda Johnson $59,936 Pawhuska, Oklahoma
8. Amanda Welsh $56,293 Gillette, Wyoming
9. Stephanie Fryar $52,135 Waco, Texas
10. Molly Otto $51,981 Grand Forks, North Dakota
BREAKAWAY ROPING
1. Shelby Boisjoli $36,198 Stephenville, Texas
2. Sawyet Gilbert $31,717 Buffalo, South Dakota
3. J.J. Hampton $31,073 Stephenville, Texas
4. Martha Angelone $27,215 Stephenville, Texas
5. Nicole Baggarley $27,186 Las Cruces, New Mexico
6. Jackie Crawford $25,524 Stephenville, Texas
7. Kelsie Chace $22,491 Dublin, Texas
8. Erin Johnson $22,440 Fowler, Colorado
9. Lari Dee Guy $22,391 Abilene, Texas
10. Danielle Lowman $21,072 Gilbert, Arizona