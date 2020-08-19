BLACKFOOT – As we kick off the 2020-2021 high school sports season this weekend, there is a lot of sports on the calendar, headed by a sextet of soccer games with both girls’ and boys’ teams in action.
On Friday, the Blackfoot boys’ team will be on the road to take on the Thunder Ridge Titans in an inter-classification game of High Country Conference members.
Blackfoot will be trying to start the season on a winning note with the return of all-star forward Frankie Garcia in the lineup for the Broncos. Garcia missed most of last year with a broken collarbone, an injury that he suffered twice during the season.
Thunder Ridge will counter with a team that went 13-4 last year and won the 5A division of the High Country Conference. The match will start at 4:30 p.m. at Thunder Ridge.
Shelley will be headed to Idaho Falls for another High Country Conference match-up and Idaho Falls’ first game as a 5A member of the conference. That game will begin at 7 p.m. at the Idaho Falls Soccer Complex.
The girls get started in the afternoon as Aberdeen will host South Fremont. This was supposed to be a boys-girls doubleheader, but South Fremont reportedly will not be fielding a team this season. This will be a tough battle for both teams as they begin the season.
Shelley will be hosting Idaho Falls in Shelley with the game beginning at 4:30 p.m. This is a good chance for coach Jim Gregory’s team to get off on the right foot as they begin their fourth year competing in the 4A classification after dominating for several years in the 3A rankings.
Blackfoot’s Lady Broncos will welcome new coach Manuel Garcia to the coaching ranks as they host the Thunder Ridge Lady Titans. It is a bit of a rough match-up for a team from Blackfoot that is trying to get back to some winning soccer after several years of zero wins and/or one win seasons.
Game time in Blackfoot is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.
On Saturday, Shelley will get to take on its second 5A school in two days as Thunder Ridge comes to town for a morning contest. Both teams will be coming off their season opener on Friday and we will just see what kind of shape the teams are in as they play a quick second game. Game time is scheduled for 11 a.m.
Monday will find another four games on the schedule as we begin a new week.
Snake River boys and girls will get their seasons underway and they couldn’t have picked a much tougher opponent to start the year with.
Snake River boys will get things going at 4 p.m with their match.
Blackfoot boys will open the home part of their season with Century, who will be traveling north for the contest. This match between longtime rivals should be a dandy as neither team will give an inch in the important early season game. Kick off is scheduled for 4 p.m.
Monday will also see the Snake River girls in action as they begin the second year under coach Becky Young. The match will be against title contender Sugar-Salem and will follow the Snake River boys’ match at 6 p.m.
In another match-up between the 4A classification, there’s the Blackfoot Lady Broncos and the 4A Century Lady Diamondbacks in Pocatello. The match will begin at 4:30 p.m. and should give us a real good look at what the Lady Broncos will look like in 2020.