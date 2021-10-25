THOMAS – It was senior night for the Snake River Panthers in football Friday night and they were hosting a 4A school in Preston as they attempted to secure a spot in the 3A state playoffs.
They felt pretty secure with a top 10 RPI ranking, but you never know how the final game will affect a team with the addition or subtraction of points on the RPI system by MaxPreps which is how the teams are selected for the playoffs and where they will be seeded and whether they will be hosting or traveling for that all important first round game. The other big unknown is how the five conference winners will be seeded, as they all get a first round bye, meaning that the arch rival Marsh Valley Eagles will get the first round bye for the South East Idaho Conference, leaving the Panthers to pick up the pieces. A win would only solidify their position and the possibility of hosting a game in the opening round.
Preston won the game opening coin toss, choosing to defer to the second half and kicking off to the Panthers, who simply watched the ball sail out of the end zone.
The Panthers then proceeded to march the ball down the field, using up nearly nine minutes of the time on the clock before turning the ball over on downs.
The defense was significant for the Panthers as they held the Indians to a quick three-and-out series on their opening drive and giving the ball right back to the offense. Preston then showed they had some defense of their own, getting the ball back for their own offense and with a nice pass from Brecker Knapp to Emery Thorson, the Indians were able to score from 18 yards out and just like that, the Indians held the lead at 7-0.
That is how the first quarter would end, with Preston holding the one touchdown lead.
The Panthers went back to their running game and were grinding out the yards with Zach Stailey and Carson Hawker doing the most damage, picking up chunks of yards as they moved the ball down the field. The were finally inside the 10 yard line when quarterback Cole Gilbert would call his own number and he would carry the ball the final four yards into the end zone for the Panthers. With a nice run from Carson Hawker, the Panthers would add the two-point conversion and hold the lead at 8-7.
That would take the two teams to halftime.
The third period opened up with the Indians using up clock and showing the Panthers that they could play that style of ball as well. When the drive finally stalled on the Panther 15 yard line, the Indians chose to go for a field goal and from 32 yards away, the kick was right through the middle of the uprights and the score moved to 10-8 in favor of Preston.
As the teams started the fourth period, the score was still at 10-8, but the Indians had the ball and were driving. At the 5:04 mark of the fourth period, the Indians went to the playbook and came up with a trick play that worked wonders for the team. Quarterback Brecker Knapp took the snap, pitched to running back Emery Thorson who then threw the ball back across the field to a wide open Knapp, who caught the ball and raced down to the two yard line, setting up a first-and-goal for the Indians. From there, it was Ashton Madsen who carried the ball into the end zone and with the extra point, the score went to 17-8 in favor of Preston.
The Panthers went right back to work and moved the ball down the field. Stailey and Hawker again did the majority of the work until Gilbert called his own number from 10 yards out and only a little over a minute left in the game. He would be successful, getting the ball into the end zone to trim the lead to 17-14. The extra point was no good, setting up a very likely onside kick by the Panthers.
It almost worked, but the Indians got the ball and were able to hold it long enough for the clock to run out with the final score holding at 17-14.
1st Qtr :43 18 yard pass from Knapp to Thorsen, PAT good, Preston leads 7-0
2nd Qtr :04 4 yard run by Gilbert, 2 pt conversion good by Hawker, Snake River leads 8-7
3rd Qtr 7:30 32 yard Field Goal Preston leads 10-8
4th Qtr 5:04 3 yard run by Madsen, PAT good Preston leads 17-8
4th Qtr :1:15 10 yard run by Gilbert PAT no good Preston leads 17-14