SHELLEY – The Shelley boys continue to struggle from the field, especially against the bigger and stronger teams in the 4A and 5A classifications.
On Tuesday night, it was just that problem that faced the Shelley Russets that must have head coach Wally Foster scratching his head to come up with answers to solve the scoring problem.
Preston started a host of players that were all taller than the tallest that Shelley could put on the floor and the result was a 77-39 beat-down on the Russets.
“On the road, it’s always important to get a good start,” Indians coach Tyler Jones said. “We came out with a lot of intensity and were able to get a great start. Our defense, again, led to some easy buckets.”
Preston was able to place four players in double figures, led by Luke Smellie who had 18 points. Ty Hyde threw in 16, Scott Dunn also had 16, and Gabe Hammons had 14.
Shelley only had six players who scored, led by Braxton Miskin with 10 and Cannon Vance who chipped in 11.
Preston was so dominant that they outscored Shelley in every quarter, beginning with the first quarter when they put up a 28-16 lead.
With the loss, the Russets fell to 0-5 on the year, while Preston improved to 6-1 on the season.
PRESTON 77, SHELLEY 39
Preston 28 18 17 14 — 77
Shelley 16 9 6 8 — 39
Preston — Ty Hyde 16, Scott Dunn 16, Luke Smellie 18, Cole Harris 2, Garrett Ward 2, Gabe Hammons 14, Braden Hess 3, Rett Robertson 6.
Shelley — Tomy Bradshaw 2, Treyce Jensen 3, Braxton Miskin 10, Alex Lott 5, Trevor Austin 8, Cannon Vance 11.