PRESTON – The Preston Lady Indians welcomed the Shelley Lady Russets to town for a friendly game of softball that may have turned into anything but as the Lady Indians pounded a pair of Shelley pitchers to the tune of 18-3.
In the 18-run outburst were five home runs hit by Preston hitters. Three of the home runs came off the bat of Megan Johnson, while Dru Despain and Vanessa Griffeth each had a home run in support.
The Lady Indians scored early and often as they put up runs in each of the four innings of play. The game was called after four innings due to the Mercy Rule in softball and the Lady Indians leading by 15 runs.
Shelley made the most of things in the game as they were able to score a run in the third and a pair of runs in the fourth. They may have only gotten seven hits, but they did try and make the most of them. Shayla McDermott led the Lady Russets by going 2-2 on the day and Abby Wattenbarger had a double for the Lady Russets.
The Lady Russets were led by a pair of runs batted in by Shaylee Johnson while Mikayla McDermott had a run batted in as well.
The biggest problem were the six errors that the Lady Russets committed in the field that led to 11 unearned runs by the Lady Indians.
Shelley drops to 0-10 on the season leading to the second game of the double-header which followed this game.
SHELLEY 001 2X — 3 7 6
PRESTON 328 5X — 18 7 0
Shelley
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Abby Wattenbarger 3 1 1 0 0 2
Sydney Kidman 3 0 0 0 0 0
Mikayla McDermott 1 0 0 1 1 1
Taylor Ottley 2 0 1 0 0 0
Tinlie Whitaker 2 1 1 0 0 0
Shayla McDermott 2 1 2 0 0 0
Shaylee Johnson 2 0 1 2 0 0
Oakley Remington 2 0 0 0 0 0
Sydney Hillman 2 0 1 0 0 0
Totals 19 3 7 3 1 3
Batting 2B: Abby Wattenbarger
TB: Abby Wattenbarger 2, Taylor Ottley, Tinlie Whitaker, Sydney Hillman, Shaylee Johnson, Shayla McDermott 2
RBI: Shaylee Johnson 2, Mikayla McDermott
SB: Abby Wattenbarger, Taylor Ottley, Sydney Hillman, Shaylee Johnson
TotalsTeam QAB: 8 (40.00%)
Abby Wattenbarger 2, Taylor Ottley, Tinlie Whitaker, Sydney Hillman, Shayla McDermott, Mikayla McDermott 2
Team LOB: 5FieldingE: Sydney Kidman, Tinlie Whitaker, Sydney Hillman 2, Shaylee Johnson, Shayla McDermott
Preston
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Vanessa Griffeth 3 3 1 3 1 1
Rorie Hansen 2 2 0 0 2 1
Jaycee Larson 4 3 0 0 0 0
Megan Johnson 4 4 3 6 0 0
Charly Bair 3 1 2 1 0 0
Kendall Keller 2 1 0 0 0 1
Dru Despain 2 2 1 1 1 1
Shandee Parker 1 2 0 1 0 0
Khloe Hobson 3 0 0 0 0 1
Totals 24 18 7 12 4 5
Batting HR: Vanessa Griffeth, Megan Johnson 3, Dru Despain
TB: V G 4, M J 12, C B 2, D D 4
RBI: V G 3, M J 6, C B, D D, S P
ROE: V G, R H, J I 3, M J
HBP: K K, S P 2
SB: R H, M J, S P
TotalsTeam QAB: 10 (32.26%)
V G 3, R H 2, M J 3, D D 2
Team LOB: 2
Shelley
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Mikayla McDermott 2.0 50 .620 3 10 5 2 2 2
Sydney Kidman 1.2 46 .543 4 8 2 3 2 3
Totals 3.2 96 .583 7 18 7 5 4 5
Pitching L: Mikayla McDermott
HBP: Sydney Kidman, Mikayla McDermott 2
Pitches-Strikes: Sydney Kidman 46-25, Mikayla McDermott 50-31
Groundouts-Flyouts: Sydney Kidman 2-0, Mikayla McDermott 1-2
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Sydney Kidman 5-14, Mikayla McDermott 8-17
Preston
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Charly Bair 4.0 51 .686 7 3 3 3 1 0
Totals 4.0 51 .686 7 3 3 3 1 0
Pitching W: Charly Bair
SV: C B
Pitches-Strikes: C B 51-35
Groundouts-Flyouts: C B 4-5
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: C B 14-20
Stats provided by Game Changer