SHELLEY – In what ended up as a back-and-forth, big inning affair, the Preston Indians took advantage of miscues and walks issued by the Shelley Russets to prevail in a cool and windy afternoon of baseball in Shelley on Tuesday.
The two teams went back and forth, first with Preston taking the lead early on, giving it up to Shelley in the third, and then taking control of the contest with a huge outburst of scoring in the fourth inning, going on to a 16-6 win in five innings over the Russets.
With the wind playing havoc with any fly ball hit, infield or outfield, it became a guessing game whether the ball would be fielded and that just put more pressure on the pitchers in the game.
Preston pitchers handled the conditions best of the two pitching staffs, only allowing four runs in the fourth inning, one of those earned, and then two meaningless runs in the bottom of the fifth, when Shelley tried to keep the game going with a pair of runs off of Seth Burbank. Of the six runs scored by Shelley, only two of those were considered earned, the rest the result of miscues in the field by Preston.
Preston, on the other hand, banged out a dozen hits to score their 16 runs, all of them earned, but aided by nine walks by Shelley pitching. It simply was hard to find the strike zone with the wind blowing in the pitcher’s face.
Hitting-wise, Seth Burbank led the Indians’ offense with three hits, while Emery Thorson and Davon Inglet each had a pair of hits. Thorson and Inglet each had four runs batted in during the contest.
For Shelley, C.J. Fielding led the way with a pair of hits.
PRESTON 100 (11)4X — 16 12 4
SHELLEY 004 02X — 6 4 2
Batting – Preston
# Athlete Name Avg PA AB R H RBI
Team Totals .360 36 25 16 9 13
2 Emery Thorson .500 4 4 1 2 4
5 Austin Gleed .333 4 3 3 1 1
7 Karson Chugg .000 5 2 2 0 0
16 Seth Burbank .750 4 4 3 3 1
20 Ashton Madsen .000 4 3 1 0 1
27 Chayse Oxborrow .000 4 1 1 0 0
30 Davon Inglet (Jr) 1.000 4 2 2 2 4
33 Damon Winn .500 3 2 2 1 1
99 Trevor Gregory .000 4 4 1 0 1
Batting – Shelley
# Athlete Name Avg PA AB R H RBI
Team Totals .211 24 19 6 4 4
3 Jaxon Byington (Jr) .333 3 3 0 1 0
5 Jarret Leal (Sr) .500 3 2 0 1 1
6 Kayden Kidman (Jr) 1 0 1 0 0
11 Dylan Bean (Jr) .000 2 2 0 0 0
13 Carter Osterman (Jr) .000 3 2 1 0 1
14 Peyton Maynard (Jr) .333 3 3 0 1 1
25 CJ Fielding (Jr) .500 3 2 2 1 1
26 B. Fielding (Sr) .000 2 1 1 0 0
28 Nate Ball (Sr) .000 1 1 1 0 0
33 S. Poulsen (Sr) .000 3 3 0 0 0
Pitching — Preston
# Athlete Name IP H R ER BB K
Team Totals 5 4 6 2 2 7
16 Seth Burbank 2 2 2 1 1 2
27 Chayse Oxborrow 2 1 0 0 0 3
30 Davon Inglet (Jr) 1 1 4 1 1 2
Shelley — Pitching
# Athlete Name IP H R ER BB K
Team Totals 5 12 16 16 9 4
3 Jaxon Byington (Jr) 3 8 8 5 0
6 Kayden Kidman (Jr) 2 4 4 4 2 2
11 Dylan Bean (Jr) 3 5 4 4 2 2
Stats provided by Game Changer
Game Changer: www.gamechanger.com