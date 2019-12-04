PRESTON – The Shelley Russets took to the road to open the boys' basketball season and found themselves facing off against the Preston Indians, always a tough competitor in the 4A classification.
When the ball went up for the opening tip, it quickly became a fast-paced contest that favored the Indians and the Russets were not quite ready.
The Indians charged out of the gate, scoring early and often and led by 18 after the opening quarter by the score of 31-13.
By the time that the two teams could get to the final buzzer, it was all Preston as they handed the Russets a bit of a beat down by the final score of 76-39.
The Indians, led by Luke Smellie's 21 points and Scott Dunn's 15, simply were too much for the young Russets.
"We were able to get some turnovers which led to some easy baskets in transition," Preston coach Tyler Jones said.
Shelley will try and regroup in time for the home opener on Friday, when Pocatello will come calling for a 7:30 p.m. tip-off.
Preston (1-0) will hit the road, also on Friday as they head to Nampa for a 7:30 p.m. tip.
PRESTON 76, SHELLEY 39
Shelley -- 13 7 10 9 — 39
Preston -- 31 24 15 6 — 76
Shelley — Tyson Nelson 2, Braxton Miskin 10, Alex Lott 5, Kegan Hollist 13, Trevor Austin 4, Jaxon Hess 2, Cannon Vance 3.
Preston — Hyde 12, Dunn 15, Smellie 21, Knapp 3, Harris 5, Ward 3, Hammons 14, Palmer 3.