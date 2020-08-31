IDAHO FALLS – One of the first cross country meets in Idaho took place on Thursday in Idaho Falls when the Quad Invite was run at Freeman Park in Idaho Falls.
There wasn’t a big turnout, as only four teams took part. Skyline, Bonneville, Shelley, and Hillcrest lined up to face the starter’s pistol and Skyline proved that this year was no different than most meets from a year ago, they are going to be a top contender in the 4A classification once again this year.
The Grizzlies won both the boys’ and girls’ divisions in the meet, leading the boys’ race with the top two finishers and three of the top eight finishers all from Skyline.
The up and down course at Freeman Park may have slowed the times down a bit, as the first two runners failed to break the 17 minute mark in the race, the times will begin to even out as more runners compete against each other in future meets.
In the boys’ division, Skyline led the way with 31 points, Bonneville was second with 46 points, Shelley finished third with 54 points, and Hillcrest wrapped up the scoring with 100 points.
The top two finisheers were both from Skyline, with Ridge Wilding finishing with at time of 18:44.2 and Marshal Rhodes finishing second with a time of 18:59.0.
Shelley’s Ben Vernon ended up in third place with a time of 19:15.6 and those were the only three who cracked the 20 minute barrier for this early season meet.
Here are the top 10 finishers from the boys’ competition:
Ridge Wilding, Skyline, 18:44.2
Marshal Rhodes, Skyline, 18:59.0
Ben Vernon, Shelley, 19:15.6
Nathan Smyth, Bonneville, 20:08.7
Taven Haroldsen, Bonneville, 20:10.2
Isaac Vernon, Shelley, 20:17.4
Jackson Flowers, Skyline, 20:28.5
Dylan Caldwell, Bonneville, 20:32.9
Mike Hansen, Shelley, 20:35.9
Alex Webster, Skyline, 20:38.5
On the girls’ side of the ledger, it was Skyline in first with a total of 26 points followed by Bonneville with 47 points and Shelley in third with a total of 55 points.
Leading the way was Alivia Johnson of Bonneville who stopped the timer at 20:24.8. In second and third were a pair of Skyline runners, Raegan Hart with at time of 20:59.3 and Nelah Roberts with a time of 21:13.4.
Here are the top 10 finishers from the girls’ competition:
Alivia Johnson, Bonneville, 20:24.8
Raegan Hart, Skyline, 20:59.3
Nelah Roberts, Skyline, 21:13.4
Kennedy Kunz, Bonneville, 22:24.1
Anni Mickelsen, Skyline, 23:09.3
Clara Benson, Shelley, 23:27.0
Rebecca Johnson, Skyline, 23:35.2
Katelyn Benson, Shelley, 23:44.2
Marina Renna, Skyline, 23:45.3
Abby Couch, Skyline, 23:56.7
The next big meet on most teams’ schedules for this year will be the Cardinal Classic in Soda Springs on Saturday, and we will be able to sort some of the teams and times out as to who is where when it comes to early season standings and conditioning in the early going.