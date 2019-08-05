BLACKFOOT – A local duo made all of the necessary shots and came away with the top prize in the Snake River Classic Golf Tournament at the Blackfoot Municipal Golf Course Friday and Saturday.
The tournament, which carried over $17,000 in added prize money, is the largest in the Blackfoot area in terms of the money available to the golfers and the total payouts to the players.
Each player received a tee prize courtesy of Callaway Golf that was worth $50 and the rest of the prize money was split up among the top seven teams in each of the four flights.
The winners of the Championship Flight were Arnulfo and Efren Quintero, who shot a two-day total of 122.6 under the scoring system in place. The first day, which was played as a scramble, saw the duo post a score of 59 and they came back on the second day for a 63 under best ball conditions.
“We really play well as a team,” Efren Quintero said. “Where one of us is strong, the other is maybe not so strong so we were able to play to each other’s strengths and it makes us pretty tough.”
The two brothers have been playing for a number of years and neither one dominates play when they are together. They truly are a good team and tough to battle for the other golfers because of it.
“We have different styles and we get ready in different ways,” Arnulfo Quintero said. “I feel like I need to swing the club every day, especially on the driving range, if I am to be my best. I also need to take time off to let everything register for a few days before it can all sink in.”
“I have played more this year, almost every day on the course,” Efren said. “I have become more consistent, but I haven’t really noticed that I am shooting a bunch of really low scores.”
For the Quinteros, it was a great tournament and they split $1,500 between them for the win in credit that must be spent in the clubhouse.
Next up for the duo will be the Pepsi Two Man Tournament and then Arnulfo is eligible for the Tournament of Champions in Twin Falls to wrap up the season.
Final results are as follows:
Championship Flight
Arnulfo and Efren Quintero 59-63 — 122
T-2 Dave Hagar and Shane Jensen 57-67 — 124
T-2 Jordan Dalley and Tony Moon 58-66 — 124
Jake Clark and John Hagar 60-64 — 124.6
Russ Collins and Mitch Thomason 57-70 — 127
Justin Hagar and Skylar Young 65-62 — 127.7
Dave Atkinson and Tony Wilson 63-66 — 129
First Flight
Trey Albertson and Cody Sessions 59-65 — 124
Corey Steidley and Lary Jaeger 62-63 — 125
Rod Albertson and Mike Anderson 61-65 — 126
Daren Almond and Brian Kirkham 61-66 — 127
Llloyd Lee and Dewight Lee 61-67 — 127.8
Chad Trappett and James Carter 65-64 — 129
Noah Watt and Christopher Poole 59-71 — 130
Second Flight
Jason Gillins and Brittan Anthony 62-64 — 126
Michael Johnson and Cheyenne Johnson 60-68 — 128
Terry Turpin and Hal Nelson 60-70 — 130
Mike Faler and Chase Faler 62-69 — 131
Les Elwood and Tyrone Hone 64-69 — 133.5
Witney Manwaring and Farren Hunt 62-71 — 133.7
Chris Werhli and Chris Miller 69-64 — 133.9
Third Flight
Pat Tucker and Chad Phillips 55-69 — 124
Caleb Wheeler and Mike Donaldson 64-65 — 129
Jr. Lopez and Wacey Lopez 60-71 — 131
Magic Smith and Merle Smith 62-70 — 132
Alonzo Coby and Marcus Coby 59-74 — 133.2
Dave Ringquist and Nathaniel Belo 63-70 — 133.6
Cricket Lopez and Tyler Kelly 68-67 — 135
The next big tournament at Blackfoot Municipal Golf Course will be the Pepsi Two Man which will be held on Aug. 24-25. Additional information regarding times, entry fees and handicaps may be obtained by calling the clubhouse at (208) 785-9960.