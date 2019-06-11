BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Municipal Golf Course held the City Championships Saturday and has now announced the divisional winners.
In the Championship Flight, Arunulfo Quintero picked up this third city championship of his career when he shot a 74. Bryan Bosworth finished second with a 75.
Top net honors went to Dave Hagar, who shot a 75, 71 net, while Tyler Watt finished second with a 76-71 net score and Noah Watt was third net with a 78-73 score.
In the First Flight, Steve Bynum was the low gross winner with an 85, while Scott Piggot finished second with a gross score of 86 and Mike Fale finished third with an 88.
First Flight Net winners were Cody Anderson who finished with an 88-72 net score, Dave Fale was second with a 97-73 net score and third was Wade Gardner with a 97-75 net score.
In the Senior Division, Nelson Wayne and Bruce Herbst finished tied for low gross score with 78. Low net also saw a tie between Hal Nelson who had a 79-69 and Whitney Manwaring who posted an 81-69 net score.
In the Super Senior division, Larry Watt was the low gross with a 72, low net went to Efren Quintero who posted a 74-63 score and second low net went to Jim Houtz who posted a 90-73 score.
In the Ladies Division, Taylor Howell was the low gross winner with a 76 score. Low net went to Noel Tew with a score of 101-66, and second low net went to Cheyenne Johnson at 78- 67.
In the Senior Ladies Division, Lori Day was the low gross winner with a score of 92, low net went to Merna Watt who posted a 100-71 score and second low net was Rhonda Elliott who posted a 97-72 score.