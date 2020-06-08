BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot school board has announced the hiring of a new girls’ basketball coach for Blackfoot High School.
The new coach is Blackfoot native Raimee Beck Odum, a previous student and basketball star at Blackfoot High School.
Raimee has been a star athlete in Blackfoot since her early days, when she starred on a Blackfoot Little League baseball team, playing the middle infield like she was a MLB All-Star player and when called upon to pitch, she mowed down hitters like she was Nolan Ryan.
As she grew older, her attention turned to basketball and she starred there as well, leading the Lady Broncos to an undefeated regular season and earning a scholarship and entry as a cadet to the Air Force Academy, where she continued to hold a hot hand setting a number of school records.
“I fell in love with basketball at an early age,” she said. “This is just the culmination of a lifelong love affair with the game and I look forward to working with the girls.”
Blackfoot will be returning a strong nucleus of players for Raimee to work with including first team all-conference player Hadley Humpherys who will be a junior and starter Isabel Arave who has been instrumental for a couple of years of varsity play. The best players off the bench gained valuable experience a year ago as well.
Missing will be a couple of college-bound starters in Kristen Thomas and Gracie Anderson who are headed to Umpquah Community College in Oregon.
“You always miss those players who started and gave you valuable minutes,” Raimee Beck Odum said. “We also know that we had some very good players on the bench and look forward to working them into the lineup. We have the basis of a really good team.”
Raimee Beck Odum will be spending some time working on getting her assistant coaching staff together and will be looking for those who can work well with the team to develop their best talents and work toward the teamwork that will be what is needed to produce winners.
Blackfoot will be holding open gyms, clinics and camps during the summer of 2020 as time and gym space is available and will showcase their players during those camps, building the program from the ground up to provide consistency for the future.