NAMPA – For a wrestler that won 30 matches during the season, Blackfoot's Austin Ramirez basically stayed under the radar as far as recognition goes.
He still put those 30 wins to good use as he earned the second seed at the state wrestling tournament and then won his way into the finals match against Lakeland's Riley Siegford and his 37-3 record as the top wrestler in the state at 145 pounds.
Watching the two of them in the champions parade prior to the finals matches in Nampa, Siegford seemed to tower over Ramirez and you knew that was playing on the fans' minds.
Ramirez was stoic in his facial expressions, not letting on to how he felt as they marched toward the mat where they would soon do battle.
Ramirez had earned his way to the finals match with three tough wins over Kyson Anderson of Minico, then decisioning Ryland Turner of Jerome and finally dispatching of Twin Falls wrestler Chris Franco in the semifinals. The wins were very methodical, which is how some coaches like their wrestlers to be, no flash, just workmanlike efforts that produce wins.
The finals match was not going to be anything like that for Ramirez. Siegford was able to control the action from the first whistle and had Ramirez in trouble for most of the match, before finally earning a third period pin to capture his championship, and relegating Ramirez to the second place medal and one of the bright spots for Blackfoot who would finish up in the seventh place in the team standings.
What it did to for Ramirez was stamp the sophomore as one of the wrestlers to beat in next year's state tournament. Ramirez is only a sophomore and barring any major injury in the next nine months or so, figures to be right back at state with a great chance to pick up a gold medal and the title of state champion with it.