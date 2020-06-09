BLACKFOOT – You can almost tell a bull rider from any other cowboy in the world. There is just something about the walk, the talk, the swagger, and the confidence that they exude when you talk to them and watch them as they go about their daily business.
There is just something a bit different, and in a good way, about bull riders.
Rawley Johnson is the epitome of what a bull rider is. He is tough, he never accepts defeat, and when a challenge is presented, he steps up and performs.
In a conversation with Johnson prior to the last week of the District 4 High School Rodeo, Johnson was in a tie for fourth, fifth and sixth place with 19 points to win the title of champion bull rider.
“I guess I will just have to go out and ride the hair off those bulls and win all four of the performances,” Johnson said. “If I win out, nobody will be able to catch me.”
Johnson almost did exactly that as he would win three of the four performances, finishing with 49 points and winning the championship buckle. That is the undying attitude of a bull rider.
Johnson comes from good stock and his cousin was and is a champion bull rider in his own right, winning a couple of state titles and most recently was named the North West Regional Bull Riding Collegiate Champion.
There is just something about bull riders, and Rawley Johnson has all of those attributes.
This year has been something special for Johnson. In the first several weeks of the District 4 season, Johnson was just trying to get his feet under him with the change in rough stock that the district contracted compared to what he had been riding in local rodeos and in practice.
He won a performance and finished second in another, but was getting bucked off at the last second on several others, which had him near the bottom of the standings in a group of eight competitors vying for the six spots which the district qualifies for the upcoming state finals.
Johnson is more than just a bull rider, but there is something about the bulls that has captured his imagination. The mystery of the draw of the bull to the rider is something that transcends rodeo and the many fans of the sport.
There is a reason that most rodeos hold the bull riding for the final event. Nobody leaves and everyone wants to see the most exciting event on the program. Who will win out between a 2,000-pound bull and a 150-pound rider always keeps the crowd on the edge of their seats. Johnson is a cowboy, young though he may be, that always seems to provide the excitement needed for the crowd.
Johnson takes the sport seriously. He practices and rides as much as he can. His practice routine includes getting on four or five bulls per week in practice and then riding a local rodeo every week that is possible. He is committed to be the best that he can be and his work ethic proves it to those around him. In the process, he is making a little bit of money along the way, which he puts back into the game in the form of entry fees and buying equipment. He is taking care of business with his rodeo activities.
Johnson also used to be a top notch rider in a couple of other events, the bareback riding and the saddle bronc events.
Johnson was good enough that as a freshman, he qualified for state in more than just the bull riding event. He was so good, in fact, many considered him a contender in both the bull riding and saddle bronc riding events at the state finals rodeo.
He chose the bulls over the saddle bronc mainly to save some wear and tear on his body. The singling out of an event has saved some injuries, usually just the little ones that linger and nag at you for a while, but cost you in the long run with missed opportunities.
“Cutting back to just the bull riding has me in pretty good shape physically right now,” Johnson said. “If I can stay healthy, it makes it more likely that I can perform at my best and score better and hopefully come home with the state title this year.”
Johnson, like the rest of the athletes in his family, are pretty good all-around athletes and he plays some football and has wrestled at times and probably could do just about any sport that he would want to, much like his cousin Coby Johnson of Firth could do.
Coby was an all-conference performer in football, was a state champion caliber wrestler and was all-state in baseball in addition to a state champion bull rider in Idaho. There is nothing more that Rawley would like to do than to follow in those footsteps and become the type of bull rider that his cousin is as a collegiate rodeo cowboy.
“If things work out and college is in the works, then so be it,” Rawley Johnson said. “If not, I hope that I can continue riding and working on my game and maybe make it to the professional ranks sometime.”
With his work ethic and his talent and physical and mental drive, the sky is the limit as to how far Johnson can go.
The Idaho State High School Rodeo Finals takes place in Blackfoot June 16-19 at the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds.