RIRIE – Defending District 4 champion bull rider Rawley Johnson has announced that he will be attending Western Texas College in Snyder, Texas, where he will continue his rodeo career.
Johnson, who is one of the more respected and accomplished bull riders in Eastern Idaho, has become a fixture at the top of the leader board in many rodeos in the region, and has been a qualifier to the National High School Rodeo on several occasions.
Johnson competes in the District 4 region of the state high school rodeo which will be getting underway in April with performances in Pocatello, American Falls and Blackfoot, before moving to the state finals rodeo in Pocatello.
Details on the letter of intent signing were not made available at press time.