GROVELAND – Ray Butt is rapidly becoming a fixture at Atomic Motor Raceway. He has been there for nearly three years and is gaining experience with each race that he drives and he is driving in the fastest, toughest division of racing at AMR, the Modifieds.
“My brother Darwin and I picked up a car before the start of the 2017 season with the intent of Darwin being the driver,” Ray Butt said. “After a few races, and me trying the car on for size in practice, we switched off and I became the driver.”
Darwin and Ray share the car, at least the expense of the upkeep and the work keeping the car on the track, but Ray has been the driver ever since the middle of 2017, and Ray has done quite well, thank you.
“I was the Rookie of the Year back in ‘17,” Ray Butt said. “I made the top three a year ago and got the season ending money for that, but I am stuck in fourth right now with only one race to go. I think that I have a good chance, but I have to make up five points and that might be a bit tough with only one race to go.”
Atomic Motor Raceway is becoming like a second home, at least during the summer months, as Ray can be found out there every weekend that there is racing going on.
“I am out there racing every chance I get, but I am really busy in the summer with other projects and I count on Darwin to do the maintenance work and a lot of the repair work on the car,” Ray said. “It definitely is a team effort between the two of us and that helps keep both of us involved.”
Butt also said that there are a lot of friends and competitors who chip in with help and advice when it comes to keeping the car on the track.
“This all started when Darwin got the chance to sit in this car and give it a spin,” Ray Butt said. “He liked it so much that we pooled our money and bought the car and began the work of getting it to the races. It has a 2008 Harris chassis and we have been told that it is the best out there. The original engine lasted us through 2018 and we rebuilt it over the winter, but I blew that engine up before we raced and we had to put another rebuilt engine in it before the season started. We have been working on it for the whole year to get it to where it is today.”
The best thing about the car has been that it provides that ‘getaway’ for Ray and Darwin, a chance to forget everything else and just relax while they are racing and working on the car.
“As busy as I am during the summer, you sometimes need to just get away from everything and clear your mind, racing allows me that opportunity,” Ray Butt said. “When I am around the car working, I forget everything else. At the track, you will get a little nervous before the race, but once you are in the car, you are totally focused on what is at hand and that is negotiating the turns and getting to the front of the race.”
On Saturday, Ray Butt will have the pedal to the metal as he tries to get into the money as Atomic Motor Raceway will present their season finale for 2019.
The gates will open at 5 p.m. and the racing action will begin at 7 p.m. with the class heats before the main events begin following a short intermission.