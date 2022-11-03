Raiders Guy

Oakland Raiders punter Ray Guy kicks during the Super Bowl at the Superdome in New Orleans, Jan. 25, 1981. Ray Guy, the first punter to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame, died Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, following a lengthy illness. He had been receiving care in a Hattiesburg, Miss. area hospice. He was 72.

 AP Photo/Richard Drew, File

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Ray Guy, the first punter to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame, died Thursday. He was 72.

Southern Mississippi, where Guy starred before becoming the first punter ever taken in the first round of the NFL draft, said he died following a lengthy illness. He had been receiving care in a Hattiesburg-area hospice.


