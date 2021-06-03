POCATELLO – It is finally here!
The 2021 Idaho State High School Rodeo Finals starts on Saturday. The draws are set for the three performances, numbers have been issued to the contestants, and everything seems set to go beginning Saturday morning with the start of the queen contest, starting eight days of action-packed, fun-filled rodeo action that is sure to please one and all.
Following is the schedule of the events for the state finals, which will be held at the Bannock County Events Center in Pocatello.
Saturday, June 5
Queen Contest
Sunday, June 6
10 am Cow Cutting, both boys’ and girls’ divisions
10 am Reined Cow Horse Competition
Monday, June 7
10 am Cow Cutting, boys’ and girls’ divisions
10 am Reined Cow Horse Competition
7 pm Performance #1 of first go-round, main arena in front of grandstand
Tuesday, June 8
10 am Cow Cutting, boys’ and girls’ divisions
10 am Performance #2 of first go-round, main arena in front of grandstand
7 pm Performance #3 of first go-round, main arena in front of grandstand
Wednesday, June 9
10 am Performance #1 of the second go-round, main arena in front of grandstand
7 pm Performance #2 of the second go-round, main arena in front of grandstand
Thursday, June 10
10 am Performance #3 of the second go-round, main arena in front of grandstand
7 pm Performance #1 of the third go-round, main arena in front of grandstand
Friday, June 11
10 am Performance #2 of the third go-round, main arena in front of grandstand
7 pm Performance #3 of the third go-round, main arena in front of grandstand
Saturday, June 12
10 am Rodeo Finals (Short-go with top finishers from the first three go-rounds.
3 pm (approximately) Awards ceremony
Some items that will make watching more enjoyable for the average fan.
The number worn by the contestants are four numbers in length. The first digit of that number corresponds to the district from which the contestant qualified from. For instance, the bareback rider in the competition is listed as Sage Allen, #4122. The number four indicates that he is from District 4.
The order of events at the rodeo will be the same every day, with Bareback Riding going first, followed by Pole Bending, then Steer Wrestling, Goat Tying, Saddle Bronc Riding, Breakaway Roping, Team Roping, Tie Down Roping, Barrel Racing and last but not least, Bull Riding.
The event with most qualifiers in it is Pole Bending with 56 entries. Team Roping is next on the list with 55 entries. Several others, including Barrel Racing, Goat Tying, Breakaway Roping and Tie Down Roping all have 54 entries.
The event with the fewest number of entries, with 13 is Saddle Bronc Riding. Next is Bareback Riding with 17.
The arena is actually divided into two different arenas to help keep the performances on schedule and keep things moving at a decent pace. Keep your eyes open as the events will be switching back and forth as equipment is moved in and out for the different events that are being run.
The Bingham New Chronicle publishes four times per week, with print editions on Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. We also have an early deadline, so events that take place on a Monday night will not hit print until Wednesday. We will, however, post the top 10 in each performance on Facebook as they become available and have been posted by the State Finals Secretary. The Facebook standings will be updated as possible.