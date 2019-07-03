BLACKFOOT – Reagan Jackman is only a freshman at Blackfoot High School and is moving up to the sophomore ranks this fall.
She burst onto the scene in track and field this past spring, competing in the 100, 200, and long jump and being a member of a couple of relay teams at different times of the season.
As a freshman, she was part of a very solid class that moved to Blackfoot High School and will be part of the continuing youth movement for Blackfoot athletics.
Jackman posted the third-fastest 100 meter time of 13.41 from all of the freshmen who competed in the High Country Conference.
She was also the third-fastest 200 meter runner in the High Country Conference this spring and had a best time of 28.59 seconds for that event. If anything, Jackman has shown that she belongs with the varsity runners in the coming seasons of track and must be considered as a medal threat in all three events..
Jackman also posted the fourth-longest distance in the long jump among freshmen in the conference and had a best jump of 13’7” and that may end up being her best event.
Jackman enjoyed her spring with the track team, but her favorite event is cheerleading and she has a built-in mentor in an older cousin, Sage Lindsay Rindfleisch, who cheers for Utah State University.
Sage has been on scholarship for four years and had great experiences to share with Reagan, so it is only natural that she leans in that direction.
With her all-around athleticism, Reagan will be successful in anything that she chooses to do — track and field, cheerleading, or even cross country.