ABERDEEN – Aberdeen will have some rebuilding to do, but with Head Coach Jeff Duffin at the helm, it shouldn’t be too tough of a problem. He always seems to be able to reload and keep going.
Gone will be super running machine Matthew Klassen, who rushed for a ton of yards and was fast enough to make the finals in the 100 and 200 at the Idaho State Track Championships in May.
“We like what we have seen so far in practice,” Head Coach Jeff Duffin said. “We Alex Cerna at quarterback and he has been in the program for four years now and knows what he is doing and he played a lot last year and we have a stopper on defense in our middle linebacker Carson Wynn. We like what we have seen.”
Aberdeen will open the season at home against American Falls and it has been a good series, at least in the eyes of Aberdeen, who has pretty much dominated the rivals who are only 15 miles apart. To say that Aberdeen has had the better of the match up would be an understatement of giant proportions.
Aberdeen has won all but one of the 20 games over the years and the Tigers usually use this game as a springboard to bigger and better things.
“We like to be able to play a 3A school early on if for no other reason than to give our kids some confidence and a chance at some bragging rights over kids that they know,” Duffn said. “We like our chances in that opener and we want to use it as a springboard to take on the Declo bunch the following week. We almost had the Hornets a year ago and we feel very good about being able to go down there and get a win that could just propel us to the state playoffs in the right way.”
Like most teams in Eastern Idaho, Aberdeen utilizes a form of the spread offense and tries to stop the run first on defense and that will be the plan again this year in Aberdeen.
As far as the schedule goes in the conference, Duffin cautions people to not overlook the Bear Lake Bears. Everyone is thinking that the conference will come down to West Side and Aberdeen, with maybe Malad thrown in, but Bear Lake showed some things several weeks ago in the Jamboree that Snake River held.
“Bear Lake has some big kids, and they threw a few wrinkles at some of the other teams that we hadn’t seen before,” Duffin said. “They could just be the sleeper in the conference and if they get a couple of wins, they could be the surprise of the league this year.”
A lot of people have already penciled in North Fremont as one of the two teams that will make the state finals this year based upon what they did a year ago. They return a lot players from that team, but they will be missing Garrett Hawkes, who was all everything in nearly every sport he played a year ago. The Tigers will match up with them on the road in the third game of the season and if they can start the year 3-0, with wins over American Falls, Declo and North Fremont, it is a good bet that they will be ranked number one in the state going into week number four, where they will face Bear Lake.
“We really like the make up of our team so far this season,” Coach Duffin said. “They have been working hard in practice, they hit the weight room hard this summer to get stronger and better and most of them were challenged to compete in another sport, most notably track and they did that as well. They are giving us 100% and that is all that you can ask of a team. They are doing what we want and they are doing it well.”
The schedule looks a lot like it did a year ago with the opener at home against American Falls and they Tigers should be able to handle the Beavers again. Then the always tough trip to Declo to take on the perennial state title contenders who will be without Keagan Duncan who will be lining up for Boise State this year. The third game is against North Fremont, the surprise team of a year ago and it is on the road before the Tigers get three straight games at home. If they can weather the early part of the season, it could be any kind of a year for them in 2019.
■ Friday, August 30, American Falls 7 pm Aberdeen
■ Friday, September 6 Declo 7 pm Declo
■ Friday, September 13 North Fremont 7 pm North Fremont
■ Friday, September 20 Bear Lake 7 pm Aberdeen
■ Friday, September 27 West Side 7 pm Aberdeen
■ Friday, October 11 Marsing 7 pm Aberdeen
■ Friday, October 18 Soda Springs 7 pm Soda Springs
■ Thursday, October 24 Malad 7 pm Malad