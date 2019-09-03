IDAHO FALLS – Just two days after the Blackfoot Broncos dropped their season opener to 5A Rigby, a game in which the Broncos appeared to be a tad bit tentative in their offense, that was not the case on Thursday, when the Broncos traveled to Idaho Falls to tangle with the Skyline Grizzlies in the Broncos’ conference opener.
From the outset, the Broncos were much more forceful on offense, pressing the offense into the Skyline zone and forcing the issue. They took the open shots that were presented to them and had the Grizzlies on their heels as they tried to defend against the offense of the Broncos.
The faster paced action was much to the liking of the coaching staff and the players themselves as they were on the attack throughout the first half and continued it to the conclusion of the game.
This was a different looking team from the opener and the results were positive as the Broncos would post a conference win by the final of 2-0.
The Bronco defense was tighter as well and appeared to make a few adjustments that allowed for them to repel any thrust into the defensive zone from the start.
Goal keeper Melvin Arroyo, who at times appeared a bit hesitant in the opener, was strong in the net and made the Grizzlies miss repeatedly as he moved and took away any angle that Skyline might have tried to establish. Arroyo made a number of saves and proved that he will be a tremendous asset between the pipes all season.
The passing on Thursday night was much crisper and sharper than it had been against Rigby, and it was the result of the goals that the Broncos scored in the first half. With the two-goal lead at the intermission, it allowed the Broncos to continue playing their style throughout the second half.
The end result shows that the Broncos will be a force throughout the rest of the season and should be right with all of the 4A teams within the conference.
This Broncos team is still relatively young, especially experience wise, and this will be a great confidence builder as the season goes along.
The next pair of games for the Broncos will also tell us a lot more about this Blackfoot team and what they will be as the season goes along as they will host both Madison (Tuesday 4:30) and Bonneville (Thursday 4:30) before they hit the road again for a Monday contest against Idaho Falls in I.F. at 7 p.m.
SHELLEY HAS ROUGH START
It has been a bit of a rough start for the Shelley Russets in the opening four matches. In their opener, the Russets fell to Madison by a final of 7-0. The Russets appeared to be out of sync from the beginning against the taller, faster and quicker Bobcats.
Hillcrest proved that last year was no fluke and they have plenty of talent returning from that squad as they got their shots off quickly against the Russets on the way to a 5-1 conference win. The Russets did show some improvement off of the opener, but they still have some work to do before the season hits the midpoint.
Game three for the Russets proved that they could be better than a year ago and playing a lot of games early in the season hasn’t hurt them at all. They ambushed the Bonneville Bees by the final of 7-4 and with the offensive outburst, proved that they can score with the best of teams in the conference.
Thunder Ridge surprised a few teams a year ago and this year, they are proving that they will be one of the top 5A schools in High Country Conference. This was especially true after they whitewashed the Russets to the tune of an 8-0 bombing. Shelley, who knew going in that it would need to improve their defense, was especially aware of that after the game with the Titans.
SNAKE RIVER SHOWS PROMISE IN OPENING STRETCH
The Snake River Panthers showed that they have some defense this year and they have quickly established themselves as a very competitive team in the 3A ranks.
They may have lost a game to Teton to open the season by a score of 4-1 and then fell to 3A powerhouse Sugar-Salem by a 1-0 final, but the Panthers rebounded to easily handle South Fremont, a 3A state qualifier a year ago. That game found the Panthers on top of the Cougars by the final of 8-2 as they found their offense.
Continued growth of the offense will have the Panthers thriving in the South East Idaho Conference against American Falls, Marsh Valley, and Aberdeen. It should be a very interesting year for the Panthers with this sudden improvement from their opener.
FIRTH, ABERDEEN STILL HAVE OPENERS AHEAD
The two 2A teams in the area who play soccer have yet to play a game this season, preferring to hold off on competition until this week.
Aberdeen played its first game on Tuesday against Marsh Valley, while Firth will play their first match against Marsh Valley today. It will be interesting to see how these two programs get started this season as both are expecting improvement over last year’s showing.